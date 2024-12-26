December 7

WADESBORO — At 10:12 a.m., Deputy Cash responded to a home on Mayflower Rd. after reports of an out of control brother screaming and attempting to kick his way into the home of his frightened sister was called into dispatch. Though the brother had been on scene at the time of the emergency call, he had wisely fled the scene by the time Deputy Cash arrived. As the sister wanted her brother charged with trespassing, Deputy Cash performed a search for the irate brother, to no avail. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 11:19 a.m., Sgt. Melton responded to a residence on West Wall St. following a report of an aunt involved in an altercation with her nephew, whom she said owns a knife, but has not threatened her with it. Arriving at the scene, Sgt. Melton spoke with both parties. The aunt claimed her nephew pushed her while they were engaged in a verbal altercation. Sgt. Melton did not observe any injuries to either party. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 1:16 p.m., Deputy Mullis responded to a home on Mayflower Rd. following a report of an out of control argument having occurred at the residence. Deputy Galvan also arrived at the scene, and spoke with the female caller, while Deputy Mullis spoke with the male involved in the argument, who had removed himself from the scene. The male explained to Deputy Mullis that he was in the bathroom, just trying to do his hair, when the female involved in the dispute came into the room and began hasseling him, shouting at him over the care of their children. The male further claimed the female stays up all night and sleeps all day, leaving him to be the primary caregiver to the couple’s children. No injuries were observed on either party. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 1:57 p.m., Deputy Galvan arrived at a residence on Adams Rd. in response to a report of a homeowner being harassed by a tenant he shares a well with. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Galvan received an earful from both parties. The caller claimed he arrived home from work to find his hose pipe tampered with, and he insisted to Deputy Galvan that he knew his neighbor had done it due to previous altercations the pair have had in the past regarding water usage. The tenant was just as insistent that he had not touched the hose pipe. Neither party was injured during the dispute. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 2:29 p.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on Parson Grove Church Rd. following a call reporting a stolen firearm, M&P Shield 380 EZ, from the home, valued at $250. The victim explained to Deputy Cash that while away from home at an event in Charleston, she was alerted by a Ring notification that someone had entered her home around 1-2 p.m. The victim identified the trespasser as her daughter, who according to security footage, stayed in the home for roughly thirty minutes before exiting. When the victim returned home, she found her firearm and checkbook missing. Following up on the allegation, Deputy Cash went to the home of the daughter, where he was unable to get anyone to come to the door. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 7:40 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Lower White Store Rd. where an elderly female had fallen, could not get up, and was in need of medical assistance. Though the female requested EMS, Deputy Kuhn was the first to arrive on scene. Upon his arrival, Deputy Kuhn heard a faint voice calling for help from within the home. He asked if she would like him to kick in the door frame, and the woman agreed. He confirmed the female was nowhere near the door by peering in a window, before he commenced kicking in the door so he could offer assistance to the injured woman. Once inside, the woman explained she had been trying to reach her walker when she slipped and fell. Not long after Deputy Kuhn reached the victim, EMS arrived on scene and transported the injured female to Anson Atrium, where her injuries were evaluated. Case is active.