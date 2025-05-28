Steele encourages folks to schedule a personal tour of the bus, but if time does not allow, the museum is lined with historical documents and images.

Lorenzo Steele, a retired NY officer and prison guard uses his prison bus as a mobile museum to educate and reach area youth. Steele offers guided tours or folks are encouraged to view the law enforcement and history of imprisonment time capsule on wheels at their leisure.

Personal tours can be scheduled by contacting Lorenzo Steele at (645) 529-1764

