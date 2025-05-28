April 26

WADESBORO — At 12:06 a.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on NC 109 North in reference to a disturbance going down between family members inside the home. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn made contact with the caller, who is a male. According to reports, the gentleman caller appeared vague regarding the events that transpired, but did give his permission for deputies to enter the home and investigate. Once inside, deputies found hair strewn across the floor and a gold chain. The female located inside the home told deputies the hair was hers and was out because she does hair for a living. Deputy Kuhn rejoined the gentleman outside the home who said he called the incident into 911 because he had heard a lot of banging and shouting for an extended period of time and became alarmed. Another female was parked outside the residence with her hazard lights on. When Deputy Kuhn spoke with her, she appeared distraught and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening. Several people on scene admitted to drinking. All parties were advised of their options. Case is active.

April 27

MORVEN — At 11:43 a.m., Deputy Galvan responded to a residence on Jarman Rd. following a report of someone needing an escort because their car was being towed. At the scene, the female caller arrived with two males who were unable to get the vehicle loaded onto the trailer they brought with them. The property owner requested all parties leave the premises, which he relayed to the female and her two male companions. Next, the property owner and one of the males got into a verbal argument over the phone which allegedly escalated into one of the gentlemen communicating a threat. According to Deputy Galvan’s report, the property owner said, “Aren’t you dying,” to which the other male responded, “Won’t you die with me.” The female stated she heard the property owner say to the male, “I know the DA and I’ll have you in in jail tomorrow.” The property owner claimed what was actually said to him was, “You try that [expletive] around my neck of the woods and see what happens to you.” Followed by, “Do you want to go to prison again.” All parties were separated and advised of their rights in this matter. Cased closed by exception.

WADESBORO — At 5:36 p.m., Deputy Mullis responded to a residence on King’s Drive following a report of someone communicating threats. The female caller claimed Nashuanda Davis communicated several threats to her, including that she intended to kill her. While deputies were on scene, Davis said, “I’m going to kill you,” to the caller. For this reason, Davis found herself placed in handcuffs and detained. The victim explained to Deputy Mullis that Davis was angry with her boyfriend and taking it out on her. As the victim did wish to press charges against Davis, Deputy Mullis transported her to the magistrate’s office where charges were obtained and served. Case closed by arrest.

POLKTON — At 11:24 p.m., Deputy Benoist responded to High Street following a report from someone stating their residence was open when they arrived home. According to the victim, nothing was lifted from the home, however, a drawer was opened. Also, a skeleton was found to have escaped from the victm’s closet. The skeleton from the closet was collected and laid to rest on the victim’s porch. At the scene, Deputy Benoist learned from the victim that she arrived home after visiting with family in Charlotte to find someone had forced entry into her apartment through her front door. When asked if she knew who could have committed the crime, the victim said she was receiving death threats from her ex-boyfriend, and she is terrified of him. The victim was advised of her options. It is unclear, but one can infer the skeleton from the closet may have been a Halloween decoration turned warning as no charges related to murder or hidden dead bodies are pending in relation to this case. Case is active.

April 28

WADESBORO — At 2:38 p.m., Deputy Benoist responded to Atrium Health Anson following a reported attack on a staff member by an inmate. At the hospital, Deputy Benoist learned from the victim she arrived at the medical facility with a female inmate and two other correction officers. The decision was made to remove the inmate’s handcuffs during her medical procedure. Once the medical procedure began, it became clear why the inmate should have remained in handcuffs as she suddenly became irate and struck the victim on the left side of her face with a closed fist. The victim was later transported to the Anson County Magistrate’s Office and charges were taken out on the inmate, 26-year-old Caitlin Ridgeway for Assault and Physical Injury to Emergency Personnel. Case closed by arrest.