WADESBORO — On Wednesday, May 28, at approximately 8:38 p.m., Anson County Emergency Communications received a call concerning shots fired. Wadesboro Police Department officers were dispatched following the call to the Oak Hill apartments, located at 1355 N. Green Street.

The Wadesboro Police Department, along with Anson County Sheriff’s Office units, arrived on scene and located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anson County EMS.

Det. Sgt. Nolen said, “I have been getting fantastic assistance from the Sheriff’s Office. They have been amazing.”

The investigation into this case is ongoing and active. Nolen adds that updates will be forthcoming.

The Wadesboro Police Department has requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist them with this investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Wadesboro Police Department at (704) 694-2167.