WADESBORO — The Anson County Commissioners honored Pee Dee Electric at their March meeting, adopting the “Pee Dee Proclamation.”

The proclamation commends the new headquarters in Lilesville as well as Pee Dee Electric’s service to Anson County. The new facility benefits Anson citizens, and Pee Dee Electric is also helping build the new business park nearby. Both the Pee Dee Electric headquarters and the business park will bring new economic opportunities to Anson County.

Pee Dee Electric also helps the community through the “Bright Ideas” grants for North Carolina teachers, students’ scholarships, and donations to local nonprofits.

Signed by the commissioners, the proclamation “recognizes [Anson’s] deep appreciation for Pee Dee Electric and commends the corporation for civic-mindedness.”

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com