The Anson High School Bearcat Football team will look to bounce back from a 55-0 drubbing by the Monroe RedHawks when it hosts the West Stanly Colts on Friday for senior night.

The RedHawks (7-0, 3-0) handed Anson its first Rocky River Conference loss last Friday, jumping out to a 27-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and putting points on the scoreboard piecemeal until the final whistle.

While Monroe mercilessly drove the ball in the first quarter, Anson could not gain traction with the RedHawks holding the Bearcats to just 76 total yards. Anson senior running back Jazear Griffin accounted for more than half of Anson’s offensive production, despite rushing for 46 yards while averaging 2.7 yards per carry.

Along with evening Anson’s overall record to 4-4, the loss also dropped the Bearcats to 2-1, which leaves them tied with the Forest Hills Yellow Jackets (5-3, 2-1) for second in the RRC. Anson will look for a bounce-back game for senior night and faces a team also looking for a bounce-back in West Stanly (1-7, 1-2), who comes into Friday’s contest looking to play senior night spoiler after falling 46-13 to the Parkwood Wolf Pack (2-6, 1-2).

With Parkwood facing a slate of teams with losing records to round out their schedule, and Anson looking at a tough regular season finale against Forest Hills, Friday’s game may determine whether the Bearcats will be a postseason qualifier or on the postseason bubble.