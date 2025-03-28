ANSON — Clover Crawl 2025 was a huge hit! Held on Friday, March 14th at Flake Haven, it was our first time at the new venue, and over 150 people showed up to show their support. We raised over $10,000 for Anson County 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise! Since the county 4-H programs are funded solely by non-traditional sources, this money will go a long way in supporting summer camps, school programs, Back Pack Buddies, after-school activities, and more. A big thank you to everyone who attended, supported, and volunteered—you made it happen!