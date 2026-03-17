Anson Co. lands grant for health screenings

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Health Department was awarded a grant from the James R. Braswell and Bronnie L. Braswell Trust. Funds will be used to help 17 uninsured residents receive their colonoscopy and 50 uninsured residents receive their pap smear/HPV screening.

People in need of colonoscopy would need a referral from their physician which should include a current H&P and pap history. Clients in need of pap smears will need to establish care through the Anson County Health Department’s Family Planning or Adult Health programs before pap smears can be done.

If you need these services, please contact the Anson County Health Department at 704-694-5188 and ask to speak with Lori Ross, Public Health Nurse.