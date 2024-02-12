The ‘Friday Mixer’ held at the HOLLA! Development Center on Feb. 2 provided an opportunity for like-minded professionals to mingle and share business cards designed to encourage networking among area businesses and owners.

The event was catered by local catering service, Birdy Mac Catering Services, owned by businesswoman Sarah “Birdy” Robinson. Alford’s Smoke and Grill also catered the event. In true HOLLA!, style music and drinks were also enjoyed by attendees.

Local culinary artist, Chef Valencia Garmon of It’s the Food For Me, seen here welcoming attendees to the event.