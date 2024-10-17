ANSON — Taking a moment to make a rare public address, Wadesboro Town Manager Wiley Ross Jr. expressed his appreciation for the support county commissioners have shown him since taking office this past June, particularly for allowing the sheriff’s office to assist Wadesboro’s dwindling police force.

“I just wanted to come here and say thank you for allowing the sheriff to assist us in our police shortage in the police department, it is definitely appreciated. We certainly want to thank you guys for allowing that to happen.”

While Mr. Ross mentioned being available for questions, instead commissioners had praise for the embattled town manager.

“Thank you for the job you are doing,” said Commissioner Harold Smith.

“We appreciate it and we are going to work with you, stand by you, we are here to help Anson County and the town of Wadesboro,” said Chairman Jamie Caudle.

“I appreciate that, making our citizens safe,” said Ross.