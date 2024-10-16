ANSON — Hit hard by Hurricane Helene, citizens in Western North Carolina continuestruggling to dig out and recover from the unprecedented storm’s damage.

Recent donations made by Ansonians and collected by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office and area fire departments are expected to help ease some of the burden for those hardest hit.

Last Thursday, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as fire departments from Wadesboro and Ansonville took supplies to devastated areas across Yancy County, including West Deep Creek Church and Deep Creek Baptist Church, West Yancy Fire Department, Bald Creek School in Burnsville and Mountain Heritage High School in Burnsville.

“It is great to see the support others are giving to people they don’t know. It truly is neighbors helping neighbors. I would like to thank all of the Ansonians that have donated supplies to the folks in need. We will still be taking up supplies at the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Scott Howell, who helped disperse the supplies to hundreds of awaiting hurricane victims.

Items needed are cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, coffee, and coffee condiments. Howell added that the storm damage was evident everywhere they went, saying he saw many trees down and where waters rose over creek and river banks.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office was a drop off spot following the storm for Ansonians to drop of donations and Chief and Commissioner Robert Mims, and Captain Josh Beam joined the Sheriff in making the trip. Representatives from the Wadesboro Fire Department were Department Chief Scott Martin, Cameron Sellers, Tim Kelly, and Johnny Williams. Justin McCall represented the Ansonville Fire Department.