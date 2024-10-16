Crime Report for October 4-5

October 4

ANSONVILLE — At 3:46 a.m., Deputy Galvan was alerted by a sounding security alarm to a business on Waddell St., where he found crimes involving a busted business door, stolen beer, and a get-away car. Security footage from the incident revealed a male of thin build throwing a brick through the glass door, valued at $300. Next, the suspect jumped through the door, hustled to the beer aisle and stole 3 cases, valued at $50, before fleeing the store. The suspect wore a gray hoodie and dark colored pants while bravely sporting a dark colored mask over his face. Another suspect appeared to be waiting in a get-away car outside the store. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 11:33 a.m., Sgt. Kelly responded to a residence on Gumtree St. in reference to a suspect using firearms to threaten the neighbors. The victim described the pistol-waving individual to dispatch as someone unknown to her in his 20s or 30s with a short haircut, wearing a white shirt with black ball shorts, and driving a black four-door Kia. Currently, the suspect was observed with a black pistol, while the day before he had driven by the home of the victim in his Kia, shouldering a rifle out of the window. The victim told Sgt. Kelly she observed the suspect park his Kia in front of her residence, get out and tuck a pistol into his waistband, before approaching her front door. When he began beating on her door, she refused to open it, instead shouting out to the unknown man that law enforcement was on their way. At her words, the suspect ran to his vehicle, driving away from the residence towards Stanback Ferry Iceplant Rd. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:46 p.m., Deputy Cox arrived at a residence on Mayflower Rd. in regards to a disturbance that resulted in an altercation, stolen debit card and arrest. The victim explained to Deputy Cox that Shaquana Little had come over to her residence for a short visit and afterwards she noticed her debit card missing. When Little came back to the home about 30 minutes later, the victim questioned her about her missing money card. Not liking this line of questioning, Little allegedly shoved the victim up against a wall before once again leaving the residence without returning the missing debit card. Hearing the victim wished to press assault and theft charges against Little, Deputies cox and Marsh headed over to Little’s residence, where she met them in the roadside near her yard. Little was immediately placed into the back of Marsh’s patrol car and brought before Magistrate Woodburn, who found probable cause to charge her with Simple Assault and Larceny. Little was taken into custody and placed in the Anson County Jail on a $2,000 secured cash bond. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 11:08 p.m., Deputy Marsh responded to a residence in Hildreth Mobile Home Park, where he found a man either misusing the 911 dispatch system or the victim of an elaborate scheme by his neighbors to frame and harass him. Following a call from Adam Watts reporting his neighbors attacked him, Deputy Marsh went to his home and spoke with him regarding the incident. While speaking with an allegedly inebriated Watts, the neighbors in question interrupted their accuser, telling Deputy Marsh it was Watts who had been attacking people. Observing no injuries on Watts, Deputy Marsh helped him back inside his home, advising him the 911 operating system is not a toy and is only to be used in case of emergency. A little while later Watts again called into dispatch, this time claiming his neighbors had surrounded his home with flashlights and guns. Answering the call, Deputy Marsh arrived at Hildreth Mobile Home Park to find no one near Watts’ home. Watts was subsequently placed under arrest for misuse of the 911 System. Taken before Magistrate Woodburn, warrants were obtained and served on Watts. He was placed in the Anson County Jail without incident. Case closed by arrest.

October 5

WADESBORO — At 10:42 p.m., Deputy Cox arrived at a residence on NC 109 N, where a male victim claimed to have been assaulted by a female aggressor, resulting in injury to his big toe and an arrest. Speaking to the victim, Deputy Cox learned the male victim got into an altercation with his girlfriend Lori Romano, who then picked up a chair and threw it at him. The chair struck his right foot, causing the injury to his big toe. Following the alleged chair throwing, the victim claims Romano then threatened to burn down his residence and kill him. Deputy Cox helped the victim get in contact with a representative from Domestic Violence, as well as speak with Magistrate Brewer, which resulted in warrants being issued against Romano for misdemeanor charges of Communicating Threats and Simple Assault. Case closed by arrest.