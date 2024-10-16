WADESBORO —Coming together to celebrate as one, students from across the Anson County School District participated in Wednesday night’s Fall Festival and Community Night.

A familiar face in Anson when baking is involved, Aaliyah Crawford led students and parents through decorating pre-baked sugar cookies and brownies at the Fall Festival put on by Anson High School. Options for participants included different colored icings, sprinkles galore, and even a staring eyeball or two. Another table was set up for those who preferred building a spooky pudding based dirt cake.

Down the hall lined with decorations befitting the holiday, Casey Lear and Damiron Griffin were putting their artistic skills on display, creatively face painting while Kristal Sosa Bustos placed tattoos on eager outstretched arms. Throughout the evening a line of people patiently waited for their chance to get a painting or tattoo stretched long.

Announced Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year back in June, Brown Huntley cheered kids racing monster trucks down haunted trails his students designed .

Following the Fall Festival, Community Night was fully underway down on the football field. In a show of Anson unity, students from schools all over the district took to the track, led by their principals turned cheerleaders for the night. During the Anson High School band’s half-time performance, eighth grade band students from Anson Middle School also took to the field. This year’s high school band theme has been Abra Cadabra to show life is full of surprise and aha moments.

Assisting their high school counterparts through out the game, Anson Middle School cheerleaders helped cheer the Bearcats to a blow out win against Piedmont High School, 45-0. The Anson Middle School cheerleaders are coached by Head Coach Lasonya Clark and assistant coaches Richard Tyson, Jr., Richelle Spencer, and Candace Mitchell.