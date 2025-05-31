WADESBORO — An overnight shooting Wednesday, May 28 at the Oak Hill Apartment complex led to one fatality, one additional attempted murder victim, and the Thursday arrest of a 20-year-old Wadesboro man in Cheraw, SC.

Anson County Emergency Communications received a call concerning shots fired at the Oak Hill apartment complex, located at 1355 N. Greene Street, Wednesday, at approximately 8:38 p.m. One female victim survived; however, Shaneeka Michelle Smith was found deceased at the scene.

The unidentified female victim is receiving medical care, and her identity is currently being withheld.

Law enforcement quickly zeroed in on 20-year-old Kea’yon Dorrell Richardson, of Wadesboro, as the suspect. In the early hours of Thursday morning the magistrate’s office issued a warrant for murder against Richardson, and local law enforcement agencies continued to work in tandem, resulting in the quick resolution to this case.

Hours into her investigation, Det. Sgt. T. Nolen said, “I have been getting fantastic assistance from the Sheriff’s Office. They have been amazing.”

After the call for help came into communications, it was all hands-on deck county-wide with Wadesboro Police Department officers, Anson County Sheriff’s Office units, and Anson County EMS flooding the apartment complex within moments.

At the scene, Smith was located by law enforcement in a breezeway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Anson County EMS pronounced Smith deceased.

The Wadesboro Police Department informed the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office to be on the look-out for Richardson after receiving a tip he may have fled to Chesterfield County, SC.

By 12 p.m., Thursday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tracked Richardson to an address on a remote gravel drive, 2988 W. Market Street, in Cheraw, SC. The home was unoccupied at the time, and CCSO deputies easily apprehended and arrested the suspect.

Richardson is currently in custody at the Anson County Jail, under no bond, and facing a slew of charges:

Felony Breaking and Entering with Intent to Terrorize, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Attempted Murder. Some of the charges against Richardson are in relation to the unidentified female victim found alive at the scene.

Nolen says she is incredibly grateful for all the corporation she has received, both from fellow law enforcement agencies, as well as from her community. She says she knows interest in this case is high, but the families involved need time to process and grieve.

Nolen assures, “We will be releasing more information in the coming days.”

In a released statement, the Wadesboro Police Department thanked the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Emergency Communications, Anson County Emergency Medical Services, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.