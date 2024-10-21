WADESBORO — With just one week of action left of its schedule, the Anson High School Soccer Team will look to play postseason spoiler this week.

Although out of contention for a playoff spot, the Bearcats will have an opportunity to had at least one team join them in observing the postseason from home while also picking up their first win of the season.

“I feel really good about [making progress] I know they are really proud of themselves … It’s been a long process, but we’re excited about the progress we’re making,” Coach Hunter Kline said.

While hosting Rocky River Conference rival Parkwood last week, the Bearcats showed they still have some fight in them after forward Manuel Piñon scored a pair of goals in a 11-2 losing effort. Piñon’s second goal may have been a bit personal as it resulted in an injury to center Yencey Hernandez, who left the game soon after.

“I was ready. I was worried I would [kick] it over, but if I got just the right amount of power I could make it in,” said Piñon, who scored his first goal after breaking through Parkwood’s back line in the first half.

As for this week, the Bearcats opened the final week of play against another RRC rival in the West Stanly Colts (7-12, 2-8), then face another RRC rival in Forest Hills. An Anson win over the Yellow Jackets may leapfrog the Monroe RedHawks (7-9-1, 5-3-1) ahead of Forest Hills in the RRC standings and land the Yellow Jackets in the precarious position of facing a top seeded team in the opening round of the state playoffs.

“We’re busy to say the least. We’ve made a lot of progress and a lot of momentum,” Klein said.