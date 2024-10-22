POLKTON — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have located the body of a man who went missing following an atlercation earlier this month.

Monday, the ACSO said they recovered the body of 29-year-old Quantrez Hall.

On Oct. 11, reports state ACSO deputies were called to a residence on Johnson Road in Polkton, following reports of an altercation having taken place. Arriving at the scene, deputies learned two people were involved in the disturbance.

Following a brief investigation, Quantrezs Hall was transported by a deputy to the magistrate’s office, while the other individual involved was allowed to be transported by a family member. Officials said while at the magistrate’s office, and prior to any warrants being issued against anyone, Hall requested medical assistance, reportedly telling responders his “head was hurting.” Deputies said they contacted Anson 911 Communications and Anson Rescue was dispatched. Hall was checked by Anson Rescue and transported to Anson Atrium upon his request. At this time, no charges or warrants had been filed.

Reports state Hall stayed at the hospital approximately 40 minutes before walking out on his own cognizance and without being released from medical care. When he left, the hospital called 911 and advised the dispatch operator that Hall had left. At this point, warrants had already been issued on Hall for assault on a female, stemming from the initial call to Johnson Road in regards to an altercation occurring between two individuals. Deputies responded to the area of US Highway 74, near the hospital and believed they saw Hall a couple of different times. Each time he reportedly hid from deputies.

According to ACSO, while on their way home following the incident, other individuals involved in the altercation believed they saw Hall in the area of Ansonvillle -Polkton Road near Ponds Mill Road. Following their reports being called into 911 Communications, deputies responded to the area, but were unable to locate Hall after searching for approximately 30 minutes.

On October 12 and 13, deputies reported they continued to check for Hall at the residence on Johnson Road, where the altercation occurred, but were still unable to locate him.

On October 13, records show the missing man’s mother contacted 911, saying she had not heard from her son since the incident on Friday night. Later that evening, a missing person’s report was filed and Hall was entered into the national database as missing.

The next morning, Monday, a detective was assigned to Hall’s case. Since taking the case, he has spoken with several people, including family members of Hall, in an effort to obtain information about where he may have gone. The sheriff’s office, along with Anson County Emergency Management, searched several areas on foot October 14-16. Taking it to the skies, law enforcement also used a drone to aid in their search, they said.

On October 17, Sheriff Scott Howell called for an extensive search on Ansonville-Polkton Road and Ponds Mill Road areas to be conducted. The SBI, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Emergency Management and Polkton Police Department law enforcement agencies assisted in the search. Officers walked the roadways and used the sheriff’s office side by side along with the Anson County Emergency Management drone.

At approximately 11 a.m., a body believed to be Hall was located on Ponds Mill Road. The body was approximately 25 yards from the roadway in a wooded area. No signs of foul play were found. The sheriff’s office says his body will be sent to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

Sheriff Howell requests if anyone knows anything about this case or any others, to please contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has also reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in this case.