WADESBORO —The newest Dollar General has opened in Wadesboro on westbound Highway 74.

“We are happy to have another Dollar General in Wadesboro. The location of this store in particular provides a walkable retail location for the surrounding community,” Anson Economic Development Partnership (AEDP) Executive Director John Marek said. “New retail is typically not a matter of recruiting, but facilitating once a decision has been made. Large retail organizations spend significant amounts of money determining where and when they will open new locations and it is virtually impossible to get them to consider something that is not on their radar. However, as was the case with the Family Dollar in Ansonville, if a location is already on the radar we can sometimes help move that toward the top of the list.”

The new Dollar General is located at 1179 Us Hwy 74 W; with close proximity to neighborhoods, the businesses of Uptown, and the traffic of people passing through Wadesboro.

