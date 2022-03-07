ROCKINGHAM — Renovations on the Highway 74 bridge which overlooks the Pee Dee River at the Anson and Richmond County border will start this month.

The bridge, along with the N.C. 731 bridge at the Montgomery-Stanley county line, will receive a variety of upgrades, including deck treatments, new joints and substructure repairs.

American Civil Constructors of Benicia, California was awarded the contract with the low bid of about $4.1 million.

The contractor can start working in late March and is scheduled to be complete by spring 2024.

The work will take place under lane closures at both locations, which means traffic will alternate use of a single lane on the N.C. 731 bridge. Drivers should be mindful of crews working close to the travel lanes at these locations until the work is complete.

