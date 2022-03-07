The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. celebrated 35 years of service in February. The organization has been a staple in the Anson County community for decades and continues to develop new partnerships within the county. For this year’s Founder’s Day project, the MCLA partnered with HOPE Resource and Pregnancy Center. For this project, the MCLA provided a monetary donation to HOPE Resource and Pregnancy Center. This project was chaired by Kristen P. Mims and co-chaired by Judy Simon. Pictured from left to right: Joletha Little, Kristen Mims, Rebekah Carpenter, Elizabeth Kersey & Elizabeth Kilgo.

