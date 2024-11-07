The cheerleaders graciously agreed to turn practice time over to decorating pumkins this Halloween week

ANSON — Over the summer, the Anson Bearcat varsity and junior varsity cheer teams attended Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) cheer camp, with the entire Anson varsity cheer team making All-American.

Several members of the Anson JV cheer team were also selected and singled out for their skills and Coach Kristie McCollum said she could not could be prouder of her 22 cheer students.

“We were really excited and surprised for the whole team to get it when it was first announced,” said Mara Veth, varsity cheer captain. “I knew we could do it and I am really proud of everybody on the team and I am really thankful and glad this could happen while I’m a senior.”

Veth said she is grateful to spend time with her friends having fun and doing something they love. Tamyzia Simons is another senior and this year’s Homecoming Queen. She said she feels she has bonded with her teammates and is sad this year is her last with them as a team.

“This is my last year here with these girls and they have made it amazing,” Simons said. “We are a mix of personalities and strengths that have become one big family that I love and will miss.”

Simons said she has no plans to continue cheering after she graduates from Anson Early College.

Abigail Crawford sais she thinks the secret to their success is how much each one cares about the sport and each other.

“What makes us a great team is our love for cheer and each other,” Crawford said.

Crawford added it doesn’t hurt that they are so talented either …

“I thank God for the cheer team. We are all over-achievers and everyone on the team is so sweet,” Jiaya Smith said.

Senior Catie Steagall said her experience at UCA Cheer Camp was a lot of fun and helped them become a stronger team, both in bond and skills.

“It was an enjoyable experience that made us stronger, taught us to work together as a team and it was an honor to experience with my team,” Steagall said.

MacKenzey Storz, a junior this year, also found cheer camp to be a great experience.

“We learned to grow and work together like a family. It is really the best environment we could be in,” said Storz, who plans to cheer again next year.

Fellow junior M’kayla Coleman plans to join Storz in cheering next year as well.

“I love this cheer team so much, I love the smiles and laughs we have together. I definitely plan to cheer next year,” Coleman said

Destinii Tanner, a sophomore, said she felt really nervous trying out.

“We went in supporting each other and it really brought us together. I love my girls and guys,” Tanner said.

Another sophomore, Laynala Mathis, felt the experience of competing at the UCA Cheer Camp was amazing.

“This is an all-new JV team — a lot of freshmen this year — and we have all bonded,” Mathis said. “The stunts we do build our trust in each other and we really do just laugh and have fun. It is an indescribable feeling to be at camp, it was a lot of fun and I didn’t feel that we had a lot of expectations placed on us.”

In true cheerleader fashion, the girls offered up encouragement to others.

“Be your own person,” Kaiyah Parsons said.

Her fellow team member Skylar Faulk agrees.

“It is OK to be different because we can’t all be the same,” said Faulk.

Sany’a Allen says camp really took her out of her comfort zone.

“All the skills they taught us and flier stunts we do have helped me build a strong bond with my group,” Allen said. “Our instructors were a lot of fun and I would love the opportunity to go again.”

Jaydyn McClendon also enjoyed learning new skills and stunts at cheer camp.

“Cheering at camp was a lot of fun and I enjoyed learning new stunts and getting better. I love the sisterhood and the sport is really just a lot of fun,” McClendon said.

Many of the freshmen shared how much they enjoyed learning new skills and techniques to improve on, despite many of them coming from middle school cheerleading.

“UCA camp taught me to be a better leader and new skills that make us better,” said freshmen Kylaha Simons. “I plan to stick with cheerleading … I have been locked in since sixth grade.”

Kamryn Harrington praised the camp and its instructors for bringing her out of her comfort zone.

“We worked hard and did stuff we do not normally do. Cheering with friends makes you feel a lot more comfortable,” Harrington said.

Fellow freshmen and over-achiever Ceyvon McNair is on both the JV and varsity cheer teams and also competes in wrestling and track. McNair is also a valued member of the marching band.

“I feel like cheerleading is a good sport for me. I ‘m glad we came together and persevered to do our best and I want to give a shout out to the amazing UCA staff,” McNair said.

