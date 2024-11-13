ANSON — Over the summer, Toni Rorie launched a new career and business called Spin Art By Toni. Since its start, the budding local artist has already filled and shipped out-of-state orders and is taking Christmas requests now for the upcoming holiday season.

“Nothing turns out the same, that is what I like about it,” says Rorie of her unique pieces. She has quietly, yet rapidly, gained local popularity through the artwork she has created for members of our community.

A favorite piece of Rorie’s is one she created for Shane Drake of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Despite being a Duke Blue Devils fan, Rorie put her loyalties aside to create the “Wake Forest” canvas in honor of Drake. She said creating it for him was special for her because he is such a special person.

Most recently, Rorie created a canvas for an officer in Union County who requested she design a piece similar to the one she did for Anson County’s own Tasha Coleman, as both are victims of infant baby loss.

“I enjoy doing this, but more importantly, I enjoy spreading joy. I hope my artwork promotes the same positivity for other people as it does for me,” says Rorie, who began her business in order to relieve her struggles with anxiety. “I love how I can come home and no matter what is going on, pick out some paint colors and just start spinning my stress away. My artwork is really all about self-care.”

Rorie says she enjoys going live on Facebook so customers can see her complete their one-of-a-kind canvas from start to finish.

“I want people to see what they are paying for and I think it makes it more special if they can see the proces. How long the artwork takes depends on how many layers of paint I spin onto the canvas,” Rorie says of the process where she uses a drill to spin paint until individual swirls and accidental patterns emerge.

Though she has only been at her business for a few months, Rorie is pleased she won third place at the Anson County Ag Expo for her canvas entitled “Bearcats.” She says she particularly enjoyed creating it as she used a combination of paint and glitter before topping it off with a coat of glossy resin to seal in all the creativity. “Some pieces, if I think it will look really good with resin, it gives it that glossy look, I’ll seal it with a coat of resin,” she explains.

Rorie said she enjoys creating sports themed art and including Bible scripture and other decals into her artwork. Not limited to using just paint, Rorie often adds glitter, photographs, or other materials to enhance the unique patterns she spins with her drill.

“None of my canvases are over $60,” said Rorie, who noted she prices all of her artwork with the economy in mind.

To place an order or to find out more information about the artist, check out Rorie’s Facebook page, Spin Art By Toni.

Lauren Monica can be reached at lmonica@ansonrecord.com