Anson finishes season third in the RRC

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson High School Bearcat Football Team will soon find out who they will face in the first round of the upcoming playoffs.

Anson’s 25-8 loss to Forest Hills (7-3, 4-1) last Friday evened the Bearcats’ record to 5-5, and solidified the Hornets second place finish in the Rocky River Conference while Anson takes third at 3-2.

Turnovers made the difference last Friday as Anson’s offense struggled to get moving. Forest Hills scored 18 unanswered points before running back Kendrick Maye got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard rush, but that was as close to victory as the Bearcats would get as the Yellow Jackets solidified the victory with an interception for a TD late in the fourth quarter.

Despite scoring Anson’s only touchdown of the evening, Maye’s 29 yards on 16 carries was second in team rushing to Jazear Griffin, who averaged 12.6 yards per carry for 126 total yards with many of those coming on a 58 yard run. Freshman Cordarrius Bivens picked up 20 yards on a pair of carries while relieving Griffin and Maye. Although turnovers dramatically impacted last Friday’s game, the offense was overall successful. Quarterback Dock Hyatt completed 14 of 24 passes for 140 yards. Receiver Jayden Little accounted for most of Hyatt’s production while averaging 12.8 yards per catch for 64 yards, followed by receivers Dequan McKever and Jase Martin, who each had 28 yards.

While a lopsided scoreboard typically indicates a poor performance, that was not the case for Anson last Friday. Forest Hills certainly capitalized on great field position due to turnovers, but the Bearcats held their own for much of last Friday’s game. Linebacker Jackson Stinson had a team-leading 6 tackles, followed by linebacker T’landis Carr with 5 and linebacker and 4 from linebacker Gabriel Maxwell, who also had a team-leading 2 tackles for a loss. Along showing his catching talents as the night’s leading receiver, Little also demonstrated his abilities at defensive back with a pair of interceptions.

The Bearcats will find out who they face next Friday during a seeding meeting this Sunday, then open the playoffs November 15.

