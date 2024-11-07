WADESBORO — While on his way to Lilesville on routine business, Sgt. Mario Koberesy said he observed a brown colored Oldsmobile driving erratically in front of him on US Highway 74 East, causing him to initiate a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of Michael Dean Carpenter.

Around 9:45 a.m, October 27, reports state he noticed the Oldsmobile driving 15 miles below the speed limit and driving dangerously.

Carpenter allegedly repeatedly crossed the median and then jerked into the right lane, opening his car door several times. Kobersy flipped on his patrol vehicle’s blue lights to initiate a traffic stop. Carpenter pulled over on Church Street. and Sgt. Kobersy approached the vehicle, making contact with the suspect inside.

Reports state he explained to the driver why he was being pulled over and requested he produce his driver’s license and proof of insurance. The driver identified himself as Michael Dean Carpenter. At Kobersy’s request Carpenter began searching for his ID inside of his male handbag or purse, which was located beside him in the vehicle. From his vantage point, Kobersy said he noticed a cache of needles, used and unused, inside of the purse.

It was at this time Sgt. Kobersy requested Carpenter give up the search for his ID and step outside of the vehicle. Sgt. Kobersy radioed for additional units to assist him in searching the car. Deputies White and Benoist came to his aid, arriving shortly after the call for backup went out.

Carpenter allegedly explained one of the needles in his bag contained a mix of drugs and blood. Claiming the drugs inside the needle was a “bad high,” Carpenter said he was saving the bloody needle to later dispose of by burning. A thorough search of the purse by law enforcement produced two syringes, one filled with dark liquid and the other empty. Additionally, during the search, reports state a black pouch containing what appeared to be two crystallized rocks was located. Deputies conducted a field test on the rocks and determined they tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies placed Carpenter under arrest and transported him to the Anson County Magistrate’s Office, where Magistrate Thomas found probable cause to charge Carpenter with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following being served, Carpenter bonded out on a $10,000 bond.

