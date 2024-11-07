October 11

POLKTON — At 6:06 a.m., while Deputy Jacky King was en route to Wadesboro on special assignment, a deer jumped out in front of his patrol car on Cedar Grove Church Rd., causing damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Deputy King was unharmed by the accident. Case is inactive.

LILESVILLE — At 8:49 a.m., Deputy Luis Galvan received a call through dispatch from a daughter whose mother’s home on Power Plant Rd. in Lilesville was broken into. The daughter received a report from her mother’s landscaper alerting her that a cement mixer valued at $100, a gas stove valued at $500, a mini refrigerator valued at $500, and central air unit valued at $500 were all stolen from her mother’s property. The case remains active.

October 12

POLKTON — At 2:32 p.m., Deputy Galvan received a call through dispatch from a victim of unwanted landscaping services. According to the victim, the unwanted landscaping involved the felling of several trees on the victim’s property, even ones marked “no trespassing.” The damage extends approximately 25 ft. into the victim’s property. Checking with her neighbor to see if they may have witnessed the destruction, the victim learned the trees in question were scratching the sides of semi trucks from Pilgrim Farms as they passed and so the victim’s neighbor said “We had to cut them down.” The case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:11 p.m., Deputy Sam Mullis was contacted by a resident on Powe Ln. who reported an abandoned vehicle at the end of the road. Deputy Mullis found the car located in a wooded area, about twenty-five yards off a hunting trail. After running the vehicle through communications, it was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle from Wingate. Union County law enforcement were alerted and Park Towing removed the car to a storage facility. The case is closed by other means.

LILESVILLE — At 6:54 p.m., Deputy Jeremy Benoist responded to a residence on US Hwy. 74 following a report of breaking and entering that resulted in vandalism. At the residence, the victim walked Deputy Benoist around the property and home, showing him a ladder leaning against the back of the house, and a hole in the Sheetrock of the garage that led into the home. Several locks to the home and storage shed were cut. After a sweep of the residence, it was determined no one was still inside. Damage to the property is valued at approximately $100. The case is active.

October 13

POLKTON — At 2:29 a.m., while out on patrol, Sgt. Mario Kobersy observed a black 2024 Volkswagen Jetta parked with its engine running outside the back door of a gas station on US Hwy. 74 West. Cautiously approaching the vehicle, Sgt. Kobersy heard loud music emanating from the vehicle and noticed what appeared to be vomit puddled outside the driver’s door. When Sgt. Kobersy knocked on the driver’s tinted window, the driver turned down his music and agreed to roll the window down for Sgt. Kobersy to perform a wellness check. With the window now rolled down, he was able to observe the handle of a firearm in the driver’s lap. Realizing the driver, identified as Kyjuan Walls, was armed, Sgt. Kobersy called for backup, took the firearm from the driver’s lap, and placed it on the hood of the car. When Walls stepped out of the vehicle, Sgt. Kobersy caught the whiff of alcohol on his breath. Deputy White, responding to Kobersy’s call for backup, located another firearm in the passenger side of the vehicle that Walls failed to disclose to Sgt. Kobersy when asked if he had any additional firearms or weapons in the vehicle. An open bottle of liquor was found nestled between the driver’s seat and center console. Both firearms were found to not be registered and Mr. Wall is not a felon. Once transported to the Magistrate’s Office, Wall vomited again before passing out due to his severe alcohol intoxication. Magistrate Thomas found probable cause to charge Wall with Possession of a Concealed Firearm, and Possession of a Concealed Firearm While Under the Influence of Alcohol. Refusing a breathalyzer test, Wall was arrested and remanded to the Anson County Jail under a $2,000 bond. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 1:45 p.m., Deputy Galvan responded to Stanbackferry Ice Plant Rd. following a report of illegal dumping. Upon arrival, Deputy Galvan determined the trash to have all escaped from a white trash bag dumped on the ground. Finding boxes, prescription bags, and a debit card included in the litter, Deputy Galvan had a name and address to follow up with. Once he arrived at the residence whose address was on the mail found spilling out of the dumped trash bag, Deputy Galvan was unable to get anyone to come to the door. Speaking with a neighbor of the suspected litterbug, he stated to Deputy Galvan that he knows the suspect has someone take his trash to the dump every 2 weeks. The case is active.

MARSHVILLE — At 3:17 p.m., Deputy Galvan spoke with a female victim who stated she is receiving threats from her husband. Apparently, the victim’s husband was upset she did not attend church due to car troubles that the husband was allegedly aware of. While the victim was at a family member’s house, the husband called to express his anger, reportedly saying in the hearing of both the victim and her family member that “I know where you are, you…, I’m going to …. you up, you lying…” Case is closed by exception.

October 18

POLKTON — At 1:01 p.m., Deputy Marsh was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Martin Rd. following a complaint of sandwich fixing thievery having occurred in the home. Speaking with the alleged victim at the scene, Deputy Marsh learned that she noticed deli meat, bread, and soda missing from her home and a window in the back of her trailer open. The value of the snack is unknown. Having suffered with alleged breaking and entering for some time, the victim installed cameras in an effort to deter theft, though there is no mention of footage being available from during the time of the incident. The victim accuses her neighbor of being the culprit behind the sandwich fixings theft, but when Deputy Marsh spoke with the neighbor, he heard a different story; not only did the neighbor claim to have not broken into his neighbor’s home to steal a snack, he alleges that his neighbor has been harassing him. The case remains active.

WADESBORO — At 4:15 p.m., Deputy Isaac Cash was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Rd. following a report of a boyfriend being held hostage by his gun wielding girlfriend. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Cash was greeted by a very confused couple who were not in possession of a firearm. Speaking with both parties separately, Deputy Cash determined the boyfriend had no desire to leave and was not being held against his will. His girlfriend identified the caller of the false police report as her boyfriend’s cousin. She claimed he was angry the couple would not accompany him to a club. The case has been closed by other means than arrest.