WADESBORO — A community in mourning, Ansonians gathered on the square in uptown Wadesboro Saturday to show their appreciation for the life and service of one very special canine, Officer K-9 Blitz, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty after a high-speed chase that began in Wadesboro and ended on a Mt. Gilead roadside in Montgomery County Wednesday. Toni Rorie and Wadesboro Councilman Chipper Long organized the last-minute vigil.

A drug dog allegedly not trained for apprehension, K-9 Blitz was released on the suspect involved in the high-speed chase by his inexperienced trainer, a Wadesboro Police Department officer, which resulted in K-9 Blitz biting the suspect and the hand of his trainer.

A video that has gone viral since its release on social media by Blitz’s former owner and handler Josh Harrington, casts doubt on the initial narrative spun in the wake of the tragedy — that K-9 Blitz was shot by a fellow officer when he would not release the hand of his handler.

In the newly released footage, K-9 Blitz appears to be running around, happily playing with his kong, when an officer with the WPD allegedly unloaded his magazine clip into Blitz, killing him.

Harrington, who attended the memorial for his fallen comrade, said “They were scared of him. It is as simple as that.”

K-9 Blitz, a former drug dog with a police force in a different state, was donated by Harrington free of charge to the Wadesboro Police Department under the agreement he would jumpstart the department’s K-9 force and would only be used in narcotics work — never apprehension.

Following the death of K-9 Blitz, the Anson County community has rallied around Harrington, demanding answers about the events that led up to K-9 Blitz’s death at the hands of another officer, as well as where his remains are today.

Harrington said “I have heard he was cremated. You don’t burn an officer’s body. That is called a cover-up of the evidence. They are hiding something, and I want to know.”

Many attendees expressed outrage and dismay over the death of K-9 Blitz, with some even demanding to know why the courthouse flag was still being flown at full staff, despite Mayor Fred Davis’s order Friday to lower all Wadesboro town flags to half-staff until April 8.

Deciding to take the matter in his own hands, Harrington lowered the flag to half-staff, as befits a fallen hero.

Harrington added, “All we are asking for is his body. They know no body no crime.”

Desiring to lay K-9 Blitz to rest with a funeral that is befitting of an officer, Harrington said his attempts to reach Wadesboro Interim Police Chief Jason Eschert and Wadesboro Town Manager Wiley Ross Jr. have been repeatedly stonewalled.

An animal lover, William “Boogie” Short, attended the memorial to show his support for K-9 Blitz. He said “Community transparency combined with communication would solve so many of Wadesboro’s problems. In this case, information could be distributed that could bring some comfort to the community. There is already such a lack of faith and trust here- this just really adds to it.”

Rorie, who assisted Councilman Long with organizing the event, says her focus is on accountability.

“This is about accountability and communication because in law enforcement that is how you earn the trust of the community you serve.”

Herself a member of the law enforcement community for the last ten years, Rorie says there are just some lines you can’t cross.

“This is about what is right and what is wrong. We want to show support for K-9 Blitz and his former owners. We have never experienced anything like this in our community and we want to make sure it never happens again.”

On a town leadership level, Councilman Long has been the driving force in the push for answers.

“It is time for transparency,” said Long Saturday. “This community needs to hear the truth and find a peaceful way to heal moving forward. Our purpose today is to be together, support one another and come together as a community of believers.”

Long added his attempts to ascertain where K-9 Blitz’s remains are from Wadesboro’s town manager have continued to go unreturned.

The memorial service for K-9 Blitz included readings from Ecclesiastes 3:1-15 and Genesis 1:24-25, poetry and prayer.