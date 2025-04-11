While I can not speak for every soul that has ever dared to put ink to paper, I can say for me, at least, my emotions are tied to my ability to write. Most authors will tell you to never trust anything you write during the spring, and I would add that I should never try to write when feeling sad.

The events on Wednesday resulting in the tragic loss of K-9 Blitz hit hard this week and what processing this shared grief looks like moving forward is really anyone’s guess at this point. Several times after hearing the news of K-9 Blitz’s death I tried to put my thoughts together, to marshal the words that would string together an inexplicable tragedy cohesively.

How does one explain an officer opening fire on another?

The Anson County community is still reeling from the murder of little Mianna Roach and must now add the death of an officer to the list of recent tragedies. Though we in the media report on the news, we are still touched by it, and for a bleeding heart like me, it can be hard to bend my thoughts to paper when back-to back tragedies strike.

The passing of K-9 Blitz made my the death of our family’s large- boned German Sheppard, Chloe, last summer feel all too fresh again. It has been hard to look my other dog in the eyes this week while thinking of K-9 Blitz and the events of Wednesday.

In sitting across from Wadesboro’s Interim Police Chief Jason Eschert, I believed he wanted to do right by the people of Wadesboro. I can only assume he has been advised to stay silent at this time as the reason why he has not publicly addressed the incident.

So often when tragedy strikes there is a natural outcry for justice and an immediate rush to judgement.

In this case, I admit it is hard not to form a conclusion, especially in the absence of any statements or admissions to the contrary of what by now seems obvious- K-9 Blitz was murdered.

Like so many of you, I desperately want to hear from Chief Eschert. There I go being a bleeding heart again, but part of me is holding out hope this can be explained.

Hearing this week Wadesboro Mayor Fred Davis’s daughter is ill, I am overcome with sympathy as my husband spent the better part of all last month in the ICU in Florence. I understand family being a top priority and why it may have caused an initial slow response on the part of the mayor.

We do not have a lot of answers, but hopefully they will continue to come as the investigation into K-9 Blitz’s death progresses.

In the meantime, I am hopeful Wadesboro’s town leaders will rise to meet this occasion as they have been elected to do, because failing to do so may cause irreparable harm between residents and local leaders. A community that cannot trust its rule of law or elected officials is broken.

