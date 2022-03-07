Change effective March 7

WADESBORO — During their February meeting, the Anson County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students and staff starting on March 7, following many school districts’ votes across the state ending mask mandates.

The district created the “Anson County Schools Optional Face Coverings Plan,” in accordance with the Board of Education, the Anson Health Department, NCDHHS, and the CDC. A hard copy of the plan was sent home with each student last week, and an electronic version has been shared on the district website and all social media platforms.

The plan details how students and staff can be safe while being mask-optional. It reads that students and staff do not have to wear masks in school buildings, public transportation, outdoor facilities, or home athletic activities. However, they are required to follow the mask policies of the sponsoring organization at off-campus activities and athletic events, and those dual-enrolled at South Piedmont Community College must follow the college’s policies.

Masks are also still required to be worn for a minimum of five days upon returning to school after a positive test or after experiencing symptoms, pending evaluation from the school nurse.

The schools will support students’ choices of whether to wear or not wear masks by enforcing disciplinary action against bullying and providing masks.

Staff, students, and parents should screen for symptoms and remain at home if unwell; but, individual contact tracing, screening, temperature checks, and exclusion from school after identified exposure are not required. School nurses will provide exposure notifications to the Health Department, and schools will notify parents of positive exposure.

Anson County Schools will continue to update and monitor the COVID Dashboard and utilize strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 such as maintaining physical distance, cleaning, sanitizing, and practicing proper handwashing techniques.

In a recommendation to the Board of the new policy, Student Services Administrator Dr. Mary Ratliff spoke about current data in Anson County and how the CDC only recommends mask mandates in high transmission areas.

“Anson has medium COVID-19 transmission,” she said. “The data is also in a downward trend.”

While masks are now optional, the board does still encourage masks and vaccinations since both have helped in keeping numbers down.

