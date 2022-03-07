WADESBORO — On February 24th, the Anson High School inducted a new board of officers to lead their Rotary International Interact Club.

The Interact Club at Anson High School has a long-standing history of serving the community. Past service projects include but are not limited to canned food drives, feeding families in need at Thanksgiving, winter coat drives, and school clean-up days. The Anson High Interact club members volunteer at community events such as United Way’s Day of Caring and the Partnership’s Barn Blast fundraiser.

Unfortunately, the pandemic made it difficult for the club to meet on a regular basis or volunteer in the community safely. Now, the Anson High School Interact Club is reconvening and determined to be stronger than ever.

The induction began with an invocation by Anson High School Principal Chris Stinson, followed by guest speaker Chipper Long, who spoke on the importance of service. “Look at your hands and tell me what kind of hands they will be,” said Long. “How will you use your hands to benefit others?”

Long encouraged the students to search within themselves to find their talents and use those talents to strengthen their club and their community.

Wadesboro Rotary Club President Stephanie Wilson spoke on the history of Rotary International and Interact.

“More than 100 years ago, one man had the vision of creating a club where professionals from different backgrounds could form relationships, exchange ideas, and serve their community. Now, more than 1 million Rotarians around the world and 450,000 Interactors that strive for the same level of integrity and service.”

Anson High School Interact Club is sponsored by the Wadesboro Rotary Club. Established in 1927, Wadesboro Rotary Club has an enduring history of serving the community. The Wadesboro Rotary Club invests approximately $40,000 a year to support local organizations. Wadesboro Rotary Club founded Rotary Science Center and Henry H. “Punky” Morton Planetarium in 2005 as a centennial Rotary International project.

“These dedicated students have a passion for giving back to their community. I am extremely impressed by their determination to help others and grow the Anson High Interact Club,” Wilson said.

The following students were inducted as officers: Jamara Willoughby as Club President, Alora Hasty as Vice President, Jaliyah Hamilton as Secretary, Samiyah Sellers as Treasurer, Mallory Sikes as Community Service Director, Rebecca Huntley as Club Service Director, Nakira McClendon as Public Relations Director and Jon’Nora Hall as Fundraising Director, and Brittany Price will serve as the faculty advisor.

Caroline Goins is the Assistant District Governor of Interact and the Executive Director of Anson Partnership for the Children.

