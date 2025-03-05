Pictured left to right is Abby Steele and Tarina Presson

Pictured left to right Taylor Cash, Aliyra Sturdivant, Janiya Jones, and RiKeya Little

Pictured left to right is Kezia Joines and TyRihanna Lindsey

Pictured left to right is Dixie Fincher and Edgar Martinez

WADESBORO — Friday Anson County Schools CTE program celebrated Black History month via well researched student exhibits on display in the school gym.

Individual students or small student groups researched remarkable members of the African American community and created artistic displays to represent their subject’s accomplishments.

Local baker and owner of Liyahs Sweet Tooth, Aaliyah Crawford assisted with the event and said, “I am really proud of all the hard work of these kids. They all did a really great job.”

Some of the notable figures who the students chose as representative of Black history to be displayed at the event include; Chef Jessica B. Harris, Culinary Cook Barbara Smith, Chef Leon West, Chef James Hemmings, Chef Lena Richard, Chef Carla Hall, Dickie Wells, and inventor Frederick Mckinley Jones.

Chef Jessicca B. Harris was researched by Aliyra Sturdivant, Taylor Cash, Janiya Jones, and RiKeya Little.

Janiya Jones says she enjoyed learning about Harris’ life and the effect she had on African American cuisine.

“We made ham biscuits in honor of her,” says Janiya.

Tarina Presson and Abby Steele learned about Culinary Cook Barbara Smith for the event. The girls said they were both impressed how Smith owned at least three restaurants, worked as a model, and culinary cook.

“She was an all around inspirational and influential person. She did a lot of good for the culinary community,” says Abby Steele.

Dixie Fincher loved learning about how Chef Leon West started out as a busboy and dishwasher to ultimately one day catering a fundraiser for George Bush and also the Republican Party Salute to Nancy Reagan.

Departments who assisted with the event include; Robotics, Carpentry, Health Science, Foods One, Marketry, Automotive, Ag class, Microsoft class, and Career Management class.