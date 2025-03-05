HAMLET– On Wednesday evening, the Richmond Cole Auditorium hosted a memorable celebration to mark the final week of Black History Month. The event, Celebrating Black History Month through Music, featured the WATOTO Children’s Choir. The evening showcased the power of music, art, and community, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

The program began with an engaging introduction from Kimberly Harrington, founding board member of HOLLA! Africa. Harrington greeted the crowd in a unique way—through a rap that set the tone for the night’s powerful performances.

“HOLLA stands for helping our loved ones learn and achieve because we have to show we love them, we have to show them that we believe that they could do better with guidance and support,” Harrington explained.

She went on to share the journey of her organization, which started with small initiatives and grew into a community force. “We started offering programs, built tennis courts, yeah, we were bawling. We got grants, we got funds, we showed the kids they’re number one. We started seeing progress and inspired others to get involved. HOLLA became a household name, a local phenomenon.”

The evening was divided into two phases, each filled with inspiring performances. Phase one featured Desmera Gatewood singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by a powerful poem, “Hey Black Girl,” read aloud by Marionna Bennett. Ta’Nyla Brooks completed the phase with a moving dance performance to “I Need You Now” by Smokie Norful.

The second phase saw the WATOTO Children’s Choir take the stage, delivering a phenomenal performance that captivated the audience. The Richmond County MLK Community Choir followed with impressive vocals and Valencia Williams’ dance to “Dear God” by Smokie Norful.

Joey Bennett, Director of the Cole Auditorium, spoke about his excitement to host such a significant cultural event.

“Any community event we can host is very exciting, but I know the HOLLA organization has been working for several years to get this group, so it’s a great honor that they were able to secure them and bring them here. I think it will be a great cultural opportunity. Just to see a different culture from another continent is a great opportunity for Richmond County.”

Bennett also reflected on the diversity within the county. “We have such rich diversity in our county. I truly believe it’s one of the hallmarks of the college’s mission to celebrate all the different cultures, but also it’s a great opportunity for people in our county who wouldn’t have an opportunity to go to Charlotte or Raleigh to experience something like this.”

The performances left a deep impression on attendees, including Phillip Garrett, who shared his thoughts on the evening.

“I hope attendees become more aware of the struggles faced by children overseas and the art they can create. It is incredible to watch these children come together through art for an amazing cause. It is so important to look at what the community [African Americans] has gone through to inform the present and the future. We gain nothing by ignoring the past,” Garrett said.

