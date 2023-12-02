WADESBORO — On the morning of November 28, 2023, the Wadesboro Police Department’s School Resource Officers recovered a firearm from a student at Anson High School.

While going through a metal detector just prior to the start of school, a firearm was located in a student’s book bag.

“There have been no threats or acts of violence associated with the incident and all students, faculty, and staff are safe,” stated the police in a press release.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and placed in the Anson County Jail.