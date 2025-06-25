June 5

LILESVILLE — At 11:28 a.m., Deputy S. Marsh responded to a residence on Camden Street in reference to a report of two black males entering the home and firing on the couple inside. At the scene, Deputy Marsh learned a female had been shot in the buttocks and legs. Shortly after his arrival, Deputies Jackson and Alexson arrived at the scene. As Deputy Jackson called for EMS and rendered aid to the female, the male at the scene informed him that the couple had just returned from shopping at Food Lion. While putting away groceries, the couple noticed their back door standing open. The male said when he went to investigate, two armed men dressed all in black suddenly jumped out and began shooting. After the female victim was struck, the male occupant of the home returned fire, emptying his magazine in the exchange. EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital as deputies cordoned off the crime scene. Captain Williams ordered a K9 be dispatched, though no evidence of the suspect’s trail was identified. Case is active.

June 6

MORVEN — At 1:48 p.m. Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to Town Hall in Morven in reference to illegal dumping. Speaking with the caller at the scene, Deputy Kuhn learned the female victim is having trouble with her neighbor. When asked what specifically the trouble was, she explained her neighbor’s trash problem was overtaking the neighborhood. She further specified that the trash misplacement issue was ongoing and allegedly involved only one neighbor. According to the victim, the alleged trashy neighbor has been sharing his trash all over the neighborhood. Next, she produced an image on her cell phone of trash strewn about a nearby yard. The trash is an issue because it travels from her neighbor’s yard via wind onto other nearby properties. She stated to Deputy Kuhn that she is getting fed up with the trash and other issues from the same neighbor. During the conversation, the female also claimed her neighbor is shooting off rounds from his yard throughout the day in an unsafe direction, while being an alleged convicted felon. After receiving this information, Deputy Kuhn took a ride to his house so he could observe the trash for himself, as well as speak with the neighbor. According to his report, Deputy Kuhn had no trouble locating trash scattered about the neighbor’s yard. At the residence, Deputy Kuhn obtained the neighbor’s side of the story, who said the trash dispersal around the neighborhood was the fault of wild dogs, not his method of dumping his personal trash in a hole outside his home. The male neighbor seemed genuinely confused by Deputy Kuhn’s explanation that just because a stray dog spread his trash, he is still responsible for its clean up. Deputy Kuhn informed him he may be subject to being charged should his lack of trash containment continue. Next, Deputy Kuhn went and spoke with another neighbor, hoping to confirm the caller’s complaint of random shooting coming from the alleged trashy neighbor’s yard. Hearing an earful, Deputy Kuhn learned from this neighbor that not only was the trash a problem for her as well, so was the male neighbor’s shooting at all hours of the night. After collecting this information, Deputy Kuhn picked up the trash littering the victim’s yard and reported his findings to his shift supervisor. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 4:19 p.m., Deputy T. White responded to a residence on Finch Lane in reference to a caller reporting that someone stole a Taurus G2C 9mm purple and black firearm from a bag inside of the victim’s closet. The victim explained to Deputy White she had just returned from a lengthy trip away from home to find only her firearm missing from the residence. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 5:19 p.m., Deputy J. Benoist responded to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a victim of alleged fraud. The victim claimed that during a recent hospital stay, someone was assisting her with daily care activities whom she never gave access to her money or bank card. According to the victim, unbeknown to her the “caregiver” was siphoning money from her account. Becoming aware when there were not enough funds in her account to pay a bill, the victim provided Deputy Benoist with a copy of her bank statement which revealed a loss of $29,525.43 between February and June from her account. The case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 7:26 p.m. Deputy L. Galvan responded to a property on Lower White Store Road in reference to some heavy machinery left on the property. At the scene, Deputy Galvan learned from the victim that two weeks prior a company was cutting trees down near the power lines, however, the heavy machinery just appeared on the property this day. Insignia on the machinery read “Xylem Tree,” though attempts to reach someone at the number listed for the company proved fruitless. Deputy Galvan informed the victim that the matter was a civil one and would need to be settled through small claims court. Case closed by exception.

June 7

LILESVILLE — At 12:00 a.m., Deputy S. Mullis responded to a residence on Vintage Road in reference to a trespasser making threats. At the scene, Deputy Mullis learned from the victim that he was in his backyard when his dog started barking, alerting him to the trespasser in the front yard. In the front yard, the victim found a male walking around who told him when confronted he was only on his property because he had been dropped off and was trying to get to his own home. The victim claimed he then told the trespasser to get a move on. Not Liking this instruction, the trespasser became agitated and told the victim he would be coming back to “Light him up.” Believing the man meant he was going to come back and shoot him, the victim decided it would be wise to call the law. While he waited for Deputy Mullis to arrive, the victim alleged he saw the trespasser get into a dark colored vehicle that drove past his residence roughly three times before eventually driving down Vintage Road. Deputy Mullis followed up as requested by the victim. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 7:33 a.m., Deputy J. Benoist responded to the residence of a female victim in reference to her claims of being terrorized and threatened by a Wadesboro town councilman. At the scene, Deputy Benoist learned from the victim that she and her children have been receiving threats from the councilman for some time and that he is an alleged drug dealer. Frightened, the victim claimed she told the councilman that she would tell the rest of Wadesboro’s town council about his threats, aggressive bullying, and drug dealing. The victim further claimed that when she did so, the councilman told her that he owns the WPD and ACSO and neither agency makes any move without his approval and clearance. Scared for the lives of her children and herself, the victim decided to report the alleged ongoing threats and abuse of power to law enforcement. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 3:28 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Lanes Creek Road in reference to a father claiming his son attacked him, punching him multiple times in the head. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn was advised by dispatch the son, Kenneth Tankard Short has an outstanding warrant from Moore County. Learning this, Deputy Kuhn immediately placed Short under arrest and in the backseat of his patrol car. Next, the victim went to the Magistrate’s office to obtain assault charges. There, the victim was found to be bleeding from his top lip while he was speaking with Magistrate Ballard. New and old warrants were then served on Short who was remanded to the Anson County Jail under a $4,000 bond. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:09 a.m., Deputy I. Cash came upon a single car accident on US 52 South and Air National Guard Road. Searching the area for the vehicle’s driver, Deputy Cash found a Glock 21 Gen 5 handgun in a purse. Highway Patrol arrived on scene shortly after, placing the handgun into evidence. Case closed by other means.

WADESBORO — At 11:15 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a residence on Stanbackferry Ice Plant Road in reference to an assault. At the scene, Deputy Cash learned from a witness at the scene that the victim had been dog sitting for her and when she came home she found him sitting by himself in the dark. Investigating further, she found her dog sitter was beaten. He told her that when he went to a nearby friend’s home to take a shower, he was suddenly attacked by a fellow named “Mike.” After confirming the witness’ account with the victim, Deputy Cash next went to the home of the friend to find and question “Mike.” There, he found the alleged female friend who claimed the beaten man was not supposed to be on her property and that he had broken into her home. The female also claimed the victim attacked “Mike” first, making him naturally feel obligated to beat him up. The female declined to provide Deputy Cash with any further information about the mysterious “Mike” and denied ever making any calls to 911 to report the alleged breaking and entering of her home. When Deputy Cash went to Anson Atrium to follow up with the victim, he still was not speaking coherently, though he denied wishing to press any charges against “Mike” for the assault.

LILESVILLE — At 10:16 a.m. Sgt. M. Kobersy responded to a residence on NC 145 in reference to the home’s occupant reporting it had been shot into the night prior and shell casings were found along the roadway. The victim stated to Sgt. Kobersy that while in bed he heard a knock at the door that he did not answer. Roughly five minutes later the victim claimed shots rang out. The victim did not believe his home was hit at the time, nor did he hear a car outside. When the victim got up that morning, he noticed a bullet hole in his front door. Concerned, the victim began looking around his property, finding similar holes in his porch, screen door, and in furniture located on the porch. Inside the home the victim found a bullet hole in his bedroom, about 18 to 24 inches off the ground and to the right of the bed. The victim was able to collect six shell casings of a sig.357 cal, that he placed inside of a plastic bag before calling the incident into law enforcement. At the scene, another casing was located by law enforcement on the roadway directly in front of the residence. The victim claimed to be unaware of having any enemies. Case is active.