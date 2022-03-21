Smith’s Funeral Home: A legacy of service and community WADESBORO — Located at 604 Salisbury Street in Wadesboro, NC, there stands a pillar of the community, Smith’s Funeral Home. Established by Harold C. Smith himself, this funeral home has not only provided compassionate and dignified service to families in their times of loss but has also woven itself into the fabric of Anson County’s rich tapestry.

Farmer’s Market holds busy spring plant sale ANSON — Leslie Lee with the Anson County Farmers Market kicked off a successful launch of the 2024 season at the market this Saturday, April 27. With the help of her media marketing wizard, Laura Laney, the pair enticed a steady stream of visitors to the Farmer’s Market, everyone eager to get their hands on all their spring gardening needs.

Inaugural Athletes Give Back Day a beautifying success ANSON — The first ever “Athletes Give Back Day” proved to be a huge success. Students, athletes, coaches & parents showed up at Anson High School to do beautifying projects for the school like refreshing mulch, picking up trash, cleaning out and planting new shrubs, filling up flower pots, pressure washing sidewalks and pruning/cutting hedges.

Living with Lupus I would like to share a secret about me and I don’t want you to be jealous, but I have super powers.

Volunteers beautify the Anson County Historical Society WADESBORO — Volunteers gathered on Saturday, April 20 at the Anson County Historical Society Office, intent on performing a labor of love, restoring elegant beauty to the Lucy Sullivan Memorial Garden.

ACSO hunt murder suspect across state lines, ends in arrest ANSON — Working in conjunction with the Chesterfield County Police Department, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Christopher Goodwin.

Ready for the bathroom of tomorrow? Bathroom floor tiles that weigh you, analyze your gait and evaluate your fall risk. Bathroom mirrors that initiate telehealth conferences based on your complexion or facial tics. Toilet seats that check your vitals (temperature, heart rate, oxygenation).

Take your sons and daughters to Grandma’s! “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” is on April 25th, and I think we should try something different this year: Let’s take our daughters and sons to grandma’s.

Inaugural Athletes Give Back Day a beautifying success ANSON — The first ever “Athletes Give Back Day” proved to be a huge success. Students, athletes, coaches & parents showed up at Anson High School to do beautifying projects for the school like refreshing mulch, picking up trash, cleaning out and planting new shrubs, filling up flower pots, pressure washing sidewalks and pruning/cutting hedges.

Law enforcement and emergency services team up to educate ACH students ANSON — On Thursday, April 18, 2024, members of the Wadesboro Police Department, Wadesboro Fire Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Emergency Management, Anson County EMS, NCSHP, Anson County 911, and Atrium MedCenter Air participated in a simulated crash scene for the students at Anson High School.

Commissioners’ vote to improve courthouse security in 5-2 vote WADESBORO — Back in January, the Anson County Board of Commissioners received a visit from David Baker, the Director of Tax and Revenue Outreach for the Association of County Commissioners, who briefly shared security concerns he noted while conducting a peer review.