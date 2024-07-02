We’ve often heard the phrase “care-free days of summer.” For many of us, though, that phrase is just an old wives’ tale as we are consumed, even in summer, by the hectic rigors of family and job responsibilities.

But having fun is an important part of stress management. Because studies show that laughter, and even the anticipation of laughter, have wonderful benefits on health and stress relief, we should all work on getting more giggles into each day. And because of the many wellness benefits of leisure time, having fun should be a priority in the life of anyone who wants better health, greater happiness and less stress. It’s important to have fun and not to take yourself too seriously. Balance in life is important for maintaining emotional health. Too much emphasis on work causes stress as well as wear and tear on the body and mind. Take time off; go to the beach, the park or a movie to take your mind off your current quandaries. Chances are when you come back you will see things from a fresher, more productive perspective.

Learn to savor and appreciate the moment. How many times have we heard that life is too short? We get so caught up in the whirlwind that we forget to live in the present moment. And in those times we’re not caught up in the whirlwind, we’re worrying about the future. It’s time to slow down and enjoy the now!

Playwright Tennessee Williams understood the importance of savoring the moment when he said, “Life is a memory except for the present moment that goes by so quickly you hardly catch it going.”

Here are some strategies for having more fun in your life:

Have Friends Over More Often

Most people find themselves very busy these days — often busier than they want to be. While the activities that occupy our time are important, having fun is equally important. While busy lifestyles can sap us of our spontaneity, having friends over and setting aside some time just to play can offer a regular outlet for having fun. Worried that your house is too messy to have people over? There are simple and stress-relieving methods for cleaning, and you’ll likely find that less clutter leads to less stress anyway.

Tell Jokes

Aside from forwarding emails that make us chuckle (which isn’t bad, as long as you’re sure not to forward things that people may find annoying), most people don’t just tell jokes anymore, which is too bad. If you cull the Internet, Reader’s Digest and other sources for just one or two good jokes, you’ll find that the laughter is often contagious, others may share jokes right back, and you’re suddenly having more fun in your life.

Have a Regular Game Night

Many people associate having fun with games, but how many people regularly indulge in a game night? Whether you rotate hosting the game night among a group of friends, you stay home and play with your family, or you go out and find a sports league or bingo night somewhere, finding a regular outlet for playing games can be a great stress reliever and method of having fun.

Be ‘In The Now’

There’s currently a lot said in the media on mindfulness and “being in the now,” and for good reason. When you’re basing yourself firmly in the present moment (rather than ruminating on past or anticipated stressors), you’re more open to happiness, laughter and having fun.

Maintain a Sense of Humor

You can turn your stresses into fun with an attitude shift if you focus on maintaining a sense of humor in your daily life. With a lighthearted attitude, events that would normally be annoying become amusing; big hassles become humorously absurd; major stressors become really great stories waiting to be told. Having a sense of humor is a big part of having fun — it’s a way to actively seek out fun and happiness instead of waiting for it to come to you.

So adopt a little more carefree, fun-oriented outlook this summer, and then carry it forward to reduce stress for the long term.

Hugh Gray is the Executive Director of Westview Behavioral Health Services. He can be reached at 803-276-5690 or at hgray@westviewbehavioral.org.