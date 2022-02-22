WADESBORO — Saturday, Feb. 19 marked the first Wheels on Wade cruise in, bringing over fifty cars, trucks, and motorcycles to Uptown Wadesboro.

It was the first cruise-in in Wadesboro despite many similar events being held throughout the region and many auto enthusiasts who reside in Anson County. The event was organized by livelong car and motorcycle lover Derrick Edwards, co-owner of Studio 256 and MATI Clubs Anson County.

“I still hear people asking, ‘Why doesn’t Wadesboro do PeopleFest anymore?’ I don’t have a response to why Wadesboro no longer has a festival, but I hope that this monthly cruise-in will be the answer,” said attendee Elizabeth Oliver. “Simply put, Wheels On Wade is the brainchild of one man, Derrick Edwards, who made it happen because he decided it was.”

Edwards said the cruise-in attracted many people from all over including Anson County residents but also some from Charlotte and Mooresville.

“I feel people are looking for a connection again… this showed me people are ready to get back together and be a part of something. I would like to give a big thanks to everyone who had a part in getting the word out and helping when the time came,” he added. “Everyone is excited for the next one. We are taking everyone’s feedback and are putting a plan together to make it happen. I believe consistency and moving on with the feedback are what will make it successful.”

Wheels on Wade will be held at noon every third Saturday of the month, participants are asked to park on East Wade Street and West Wade Street. The free event is open to cars, trucks and motorcycles of any kind: new or old, those in the process of being restored, whatever people have.

The next one will be on March 19.

