ANSON COUNTY — A December 28 early morning call into the Anson County Sheriff’s Office reporting a domestic violence incident in Morven concluded with allegations of stalking, gunshots, and a stabbing in Ansonville.

At around 1 a.m., 911 dispatch services received a call from a female reporting her ex-husband and two other males trespassing on her Morven property and causing a disturbance. According to the female, her ex-husband gained entry to her home, located on US Hwy. 52 South, via her unlocked front door. Once inside, he followed her to her bedroom in the back of the home, shouting at her that if she did not take him back he was going to kill her.

The victim convinced her ex-husband to leave and walked him to the door of her residence. After shutting and locking the door behind him, the victim reportedly heard three gunshots from the front of her residence.

When deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they conducted a thorough search of the area, recovering three .40 caliber S&W shell casings near the roadway outside the victim’s home.

Following the incident in Morven, a hangup call came into dispatch. At 1:57 a.m. the caller succeeded in reaching 911, claiming that while at his residence on Ingram Street in Ansonville, he was stabbed and is now bleeding profusely from the wound.

Responding to the scene, law enforcement found the male victim bleeding from an apparent shoulder/arm area knife wound. According to an incident report, the male victim stated to law enforcement he was on his way home when he noticed a sedan following him.

The victim stated to law enforcement he arrived at his residence and the sedan pulled in behind him. An unknown assailant got out of the sedan, knifed him, and quickly ran back to the sedan.

Identified by law enforcement as the ex-husband involved in the incident in Morven, the victim was unable to provide law enforcement with a description of the sedan or his knife wielding attacker, nor could he explain to law enforcement how he escaped his attacker. Bandaged up at the scene, the victim declined further medical assistance.

According to incident reports from the domestic violence call in Morven, the stabbing victim’s ex-wife stated her intention to stop by the magistrate’s office later in the morning to obtain a restraining order against her ex-husband, along with charges for his breaking and entering, shooting into her home and communicating threats.

It is currently unclear if the two incidents are related, however, additional charges may be filed as the ex-husband is a felon and legally cannot be in possession of a firearm.

Both incidents are pending investigation and the cases remain active.