Loneliness is an epidemic among America’s youth, with research indicating roughly half of all Americans are feeling lonely these days. This disturbing trend raises questions about the role of marriage in today’s society and if the feminist movement has been as beneficial as promised.

When I was little, my sister, mom, and I enjoyed a TV show called Avonlea that aired on Disney. In one contentious episode, the ladies were fighting for the right to vote. It caused friction in the home, as for the most part, their husbands’ were against women having that right.

We have come a long way from the days of Susan B. Anthony and her fellow suffragettes and I wonder what they would think of where the movement has led or how it changed the world.

Women initially entered the workforce for a variety of reasons; economic, increased education, independence, and wartime needs.

With two earners in the home, cost of living expenses skyrocketed for every American family. Long gone are the days when one income afforded a nice home, family car, and maybe even college for the kids.

As Americans we are taught early to place more emphasis on obtaining money, recognition, and status than building relationships. We are told “you must go it alone,” or “fake it until you make it”— leading to feelings of entitlement, resentment, and frayed personal relationships.

A lot of young women are stating they don’t see a reason to be married or to even date right now — what will a partner bring to the table?

Many have come to the conclusion they earn as much, or more than their partner, claim they are often more educated, and are increasingly choosing to forgo childbirth.

Today’s women can do it all, just as we were promised we could — but has the price been worth it?

Sure I can work full time, shop for the household, act as chauffeur, mind the kids, and pay the bills all with “a baby on my hip,” but should I?

It is no secret America and most other Western countries are facing a severe population decline.

Across social media platforms women are sounding off on men expecting women to work outside the home and still fulfill their traditional gender role inside the home, while the man is not.

Young men are left feeling confused about their role — if not provider, then what?

With their traditional roles falling by the wayside, men are left looking at a judicial system that favors females in both economics and child custody.

Marriage is becoming less about being a partnership every day — and it shows in our society.

The internet has had a significant impact on how we as people relate to each other. It has become far easier to type out a quick response than to look someone in the eye and hold a conversation with them.

Our parents met at social gatherings, school, or church — today’s youth meet online because a large majority don’t know how to walk up to someone and introduce themselves.

Loneliness often leads to a crutch — be that pornography, drugs, or alcohol — and we have seen an explosion in all three from one end of the country to the other.

As our dependency on technology grows and the cost of living implodes, what does all this mean for humanity?

Studies consistently show it is not good for people to be alone — that relationships make us feel happier and more accomplished.

Women can vote, receive an education, and work just as hard as men for the same pay or higher. In truth, the feminist movement achieved all its goals, yet our kids are suffering in every aspect — manners, gratitude, education, work ethic, ect., the list goes on.

Whether you feel the fault lies with women or men, the internet, climate change or the economy — research shows the average person in the U.S. has only one close friend. A study published in the American Sociological Review reports one in four Americans have no friends at all — and that is a sad indictment on the Western world.

Reach Lauren Monica at lmonica@ansonrecord.com