We appreciate our home being kept secure when we are away, but how many of us have given much thought to the genius behind the Home Security System?

Well, that genius is none other than Marie Van Brittan Brown.

Brown is also credited with inventing the first closed circuit television.

A nurse, and mother of two children, Brown married an electrician named Albert Brown, who assisted her in her invention of the home security system. Her invention was inspired in large part due to Brown’s concern regarding crime in her neighborhood of Queens, New York.

The Brown’s filed for a patent on August 1, 1966, under the title, “Home Security System Utilizing Television Surveillance.” Their application was approved on December 2, 1969, and many modern day home security systems currently in use have been heavily influenced by Brown’s early design.

Though in its infancy, her design featured many security aspects we are familiar with today; two-way communication, cameras, monitors, and a two-way microphone.

Concerned about slow law enforcement response time, Brown focused on creating a way to ensure the proper authorities were alerted to her location immediately. For this reason, Brown installed the final feature of her invention, an alarm button that when pressed, would contact the police immediately.

Another key aspect of Brown’s security system were peepholes strategically placed on the front door at different height levels. This way, persons of tall and average heights, as well as children, could all safely, and comfortably look out. A camera was attached to the opposite side of the door with the ability to slide up and down, allowing a person to see through each peephole. The camera also captured images it would then reflect onto the monitor by a wireless system. Similar to today, Brown’s monitor could be stationed anywhere inside of the home, allowing the homeowner to see who was at their door no matter where they were physically located inside.

Truly a genius, Brown designed a voice component to her system that allowed her to speak with the person outside her residence. If the person were perceived to be an intruder, the police could be notified with the push of the alarm button. If the person was an expected or known visitor, the door could be unlocked by the occupant of the home by remote control.

Brown’s invention earned her an award from the National Scientists’ Committee, though the date the award was given is unknown.

Today, Brown’s invention is used everywhere to keep businesses, offices, homes, and multi-unit dwellings like apartments and condominiums secure.