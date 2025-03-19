ANSONVILLE — Members of the Ansonville Book Club have been very instrumental in providing snacks to the BRLC Kids Cafe annually .

Mrs. A. Martin along with her assistant presented snacks items to the after school program. Volunteer Deloris Hammon was on hand to receive the items.

The poundages were approximately 70 lbs.

Students that attend this after school program enjoy the snacks and meals that Hammonds and other volunteers prepare for them weekly. As organizations such as the Ansonville book club give food donations together we are making sure that no child that comes into BRLC leaves hungry.

The after school program has a family night.