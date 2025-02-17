ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office, along with their law enforcement partners, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Norwood Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, conducted four search warrants in the Ansonville area of Anson County on January 24. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office executed a successful operation to remove illegal controlled substances within the county. The operation led to the arrests for the sale of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. As a result of the search warrants, a large amount of illegal controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and money were seized. One firearm was also confiscated.

These arrests are a direct result of meticulous planning and dedicated efforts by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Norwood Police Department, and the State Bureau of Investigation. The individuals arrested are believed to be connected to various illegal activities, and their apprehension is a significant step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to upholding the law and will continue to take proactive measures to address the sale of illegally controlled substances within the county.

The following individuals were arrested and held at the Anson County Jail on secured bonds:

David Leon Horne age 53, Ansonville was charged with Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Schedule II, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Marijuana, Felony Obstructing Justice, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Walter Frank Preston, Ansonville was charged with Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Schedule II (times 3), Trafficking, Opium or Heroin, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Schedule IV, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

John Franklin Lowery, Ansonville was charged with Trafficking, Opium or Heroin, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Schedule IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

On February 7, Anson County Deputies along with Stanly County Deputies conducted a second search warrant on 117 Colson Ave, Ansonville. Anson County Deputies received information that David Leon Horne was selling drugs after recently be released from jail on drug charges lodged on January 24, 2025, by Anson County Deputies. Deputies confiscated marijuana, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, powder cocaine and cash. David Leon Horne was charged again with was charged with Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Schedule II, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Marijuana, Felony Obstructing Justice, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sheriff Howell commends his deputies and Stanly County Sheriff’s Office for helping Ansonville be a safer community for getting these drugs out of the town.

Horne was placed in the Anson County Jail with no bond.

Sheriff Howell asks those needing to report or have information on the distribution or manufacturing of illegal substances or any information on illegal activities to please contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.