WADESBORO — An officer’s last day with the department and town he has served is a sacred one — a day to be cherished and remembered forever.

Today, Chief Brandon Chewning’s last day on the force is no less sacred, and he is choosing to spend it as he has every day since first donning the Wadesboro Police Department uniform- in service to the community he grew up in, knows, and loves.

One of Chief Chewning’s last official acts as chief was to participate in what is his final “Giving Back to Our Community” event.

For the event, he and Major Steven Kelly presented two deserving children in the Wadesboro community, Leeland Gathings and Lola Birth, with two bright, shiny new electric vehicles.

“Today is a bittersweet day for me, “ says Chief Chewning. “Being able to present these cars to these children, along with Steven, on my very last day means a lot. A combination of a 26 and a half year law enforcement career could not have ended on a better note.”

Chief Brandon Chewning officially retires today from the Wadesboro Police Department, and Major Kelly’s last day serving Wadesboro was January 12.