January 5

WADESBORO — At 2:07 a.m., Sgt. Kobersy responded to Atrium Health Anson after staff called requesting a breathalyser test be performed on the mother of a minor patient in exam room five. Staff explained to Sgt. Kobersy the mother of the minor, Ms. Atria Brooks, brought her child in for treatment because the child was having trouble breathing. Staff claimed Brooks could not provide them with a plausible story for where the family was coming from when they stopped for medical care, or why the child did not have their prescribed inhaler with them during the trip. While staff administered treatment to the minor, they stated to Sgt. Kobersy they saw Brooks uploading a live feed of herself dancing on the minor in their hospital bed to social media. Alarmed Brooks might be under the influence, and concerned for the well-being of Brooks and her minor children, staff made the decision to call for law enforcement assistance. In incident reports, Sgt. Kobersy states he spoke with Brooks in a separate room from her children and observed her displaying red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. Sgt. Kobersy stated he also noticed the strong odor of alcohol coming from Brooks. Upon questioning, Brooks admitted to Sgt. Kobersy she had been drinking but it was ok because her 16-year old son drove the family to Atrium Health Anson. When asked about her videos posted to social media, Brooks became agitated. Ultimately, Brooks did submit to a breathalyser test, scoring a 0.18. With her results above the legal limit, Sgt. Kobersy asked Brooks if a family member could be called to give her a ride, as it had been determined the 16-year old son was actually twelve and did not drive the family to get medical care. A family member was called and when they arrived, Brooks allegedly began video taping herself cursing at medical staff and law enforcement. According to incident reports, Brooks insisted she wanted to take her minor child home despite the minor not having finished their medical treatment. At this point, Sgt. Kobersy placed Brooks under arrest for disorderly conduct as she refused to quit screaming obscenities at staff. Hospital staff stated to Sgt. Kobersy their intent to alert DSS to the situation and agreed to release the patient to the family member. At the magistrate’s office, Magistrate Brewer found probable cause to issue a warrant against Brooks for disorderly conduct. Brooks was served and placed in the Anson County Jail under a secured bond of $1,000. Case closed by arrest.

January 6

WADESBORO — At 2:17 a.m., Sgt. Kobersy responded to a residence inside the Hildreth Mobile Home Park following a report of a domestic altercation. Arriving at the scene, Sgt. Kobersy walked into a heated argument underway between the male and female occupants of the home. The male explained he was upset because the female left for three days and had only just wandered back home. The pair agreed no physical altercation occurred. Neither individual was willing to leave the home for the evening, however, the pair did agree they would stay in separate rooms from each other. As dispatch was checking the names of the pair for active warrants in the system, the couple went back inside the home. Unable to locate a date of birth for the male, Sgt. Kobersy returned to the residence and knocked on the door. The female opened the door and pointed to where the male was located in the home. As Sgt. Kobersy was obtaining a date of birth from the male, he observed a sawed off shotgun allegedly lying in plain sight by the front door. According to reports from the scene, no one inside the home was willing to declare ownership of the firearm. After advising all the occupants of the home the male involved in the verbal dispute with the female is a felon who will go to jail if no one claims the firearm, the occupants continued to deny ownership. At this point, Sgt. Kobersy had no choice but to arrest the male, Mr. Archie Brown, and take him before the magistrate. Magistrate Ballard found probable cause and issued warrants on Brown for being in possession of a firearm by a felon and for possessing a weapon of mass destruction as the Itaca M-66 Super Single 410 was altered. The barrel and stock of the shotgun were cut off. Brown was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

January 10

WADESBORO — At 11:13 a.m. Deputy Marsh responded to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office following a report by office staff that a female wanted to report vandalized property at her residence. According to incident reports, the victim claimed to Deputy Marsh that her boyfriend poured liquor into her kerosene heater in a disgusting display of alcohol abuse. The extra “fuel” caused the heater to briefly catch fire and is now disabled. The victim stated to Deputy Marsh the kerosene heater is the only source of heat inside her home. Case is active.

January 11

MORVEN — At 8:23 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Short Town Rd. following a report of communicated threats. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Marsh spoke with the victim who stated he is receiving text messages from an individual requesting a fight. The victim claimed to know the suspect as he had identified himself on previous phone calls made to the victim. The victim was advised of their options and the case is active.

January 12

WADESBORO — At 3:22 a.m., Sgt. Kelly and Deputies Jackson and King responded to a residence on Mayflower Rd. following a report of property damage. At the scene, the victim stated to law enforcement that a male known to her had assaulted her, busted out one of the windows in her home, and damaged a basketball goal in the yard. The victim stated the violence occurred because the individual wanted to use her car and she declined owing to the fact he was heavily intoxicated. When she denied his request, he punched her in the face. After a few minutes had passed, the male again asked to use the victim’s vehicle. Still convinced he was unable to safely operate a vehicle, she again declined. Not happy with being refused, the male began choking the victim. Another individual at the residence was able to halt the attack, convincing the suspect to step outside the home to cool off, which is when the window busting and basketball carnage occurred. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 3:58 a.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a residence on Faith Rd. following a report of an attempted stabbing. Deputy Jackson arrived with fellow Deputies Howard and King, and Sgt. Kelly in tow. Incident reports from the scene state the victim advised law enforcement another female slashed one of the tires on her mother’s car and then attempted to stab her mother. According to the victim, the alleged stabber ran off into the woods prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Another family member on scene stated three females, all armed with knives, were present and involved in the altercation at the time and he had attempted to separate the disputing parties. The case is active.

POLKTON — At 10:14 a.m., Deputy Marsh responded to the Dollar General following the report of a tall boy beer valued at $2.30, scent beads valued at $15.95, and dryer sheets valued at $2.00 being stolen from the store by two African American females. The store manager stated to Deputy Marsh a store clerk observed the two individuals stuffing items inside of a bag and in their clothes. Stopping them at the door, the manager was able to recoup some of the stolen merchandise. As the manager was calling the incident into 911, the two females fled the store, hopping into their waiting getaway vehicle- a white Nissan. Two other females were seen inside the vehicle before it took off from the store. Incident reports indicate the suspects may live on Carter St. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 1:29 p.m., Deputy Cox arrived at a residence on Gumtree St. following the report of a stolen 55” Roku TV, JBL party box speaker, and Craftsman tool set; value of items unknown. The victim stated to law enforcement that prior to leaving her home, a male individual known to her arrived in his little red truck. After asking him to leave her property, he obliged, and the victim left the residence soon after. When she arrived home later in the day, her front door was pried open and her items missing. Neighbors reported seeing the same little red truck entering the victim’s property not long after she left. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 8:59 p.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a residence on First St. following a call from a mother whose son was threatening her with a knife. The victim stated to law enforcement her son was arrested for stealing a car earlier in the day. Sgt. Kelly and Deputy Jackson arrived at the scene to find the door of the home open, the sound of raised voices spilling outside. Deputy Jackson quickly removed the son from the home, detaining him inside his patrol car. Speaking with the mother, law enforcement learned the boy was being disciplined by his grandparents for the stolen car incident, via hittinging the child in the face. During the discipline, the boy pulled the knife and began making threats. DSS was advised of the incident. The case is active.