ANSON — As the 2023-2024 school year winds down to a close, so does beloved Superintendent Howard McLean’s time with the Anson County School District. In recognition, School Board Chairman Dr. George Truman announced a resolution introducing McLean’s retirement from the school system.

Speaking with a heavy heart, Truman announced, “This is a resolution in honor of Mr. Howard McLean, Anson County’s Superintendent of schools from June 1, 2020 until May 31, 2024. Howard McLean has devoted 37 years of exemplary service to the Anson County School system beginning as a ninth grade Health and Physical Education teacher in January of 1987.”

Truman went on to remind attendees of McLean’s service as teacher, assistant principal, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, and associate superintendent.

In regards to district leadership under McLean during COVID, Truman stated he, “demonstrated exceptional leadership dealing with the challenging times of the pandemic, prioritizing the safety of students and staff, while garnering recognition as the 2020 North Carolina Healthy School Superintendent of the Year.”

McLean was noticed for his efforts to ensure the well-being of the school community during unprecedented circumstances.

“Under Superintendent McLean’s stewardship Anson County schools have made significant strides academically, with five schools recognized by the North Carolina Department of instruction for achieving and exceeding expected academic growth during the 2022- 2023 school year.”

In addition to advocacy and relationship building work, Truman highlighted that McLean was instrumental, “in securing essential funding for critical projects, such as $41 million for a new middle school, further enriching the educational landscape of Anson County.”

Noting that McLean’s commitment to community service does not end with education, Truman praised, “His involvement in various civic organizations and his steadfast support for the initiatives benefiting the lives of Anson County students.”

In closing, Truman read from the resolution, “Now therefore it be resolved that Anson County Board of Education on behalf of the Anson County School system and citizens of Anson County, we express profound gratitude to Superintendent Howard McLean for his exceptional leadership, tireless service, and enduring commitment to the students, families, and educators of Anson County. Be it further resolved that we extend our heartfelt wishes for fulfilling retirement to Howard McLean confident that the legacy of excellence he leaves behind will continue to inspire and uplift the Anson County community for generations to come. Authorized by the Anson County Board of Education, May 20, 2024.”

Wishing to share his own appreciation, McLean stated, “I want to thank the Board and Dr. Truman for the opportunity to have led the district the last four years. I want to thank you for putting me in the position of leadership. Hopefully I led with my capabilities and I did the best I could.”