County crime report for May 30- 31st

May 30

MORVEN — At 10:31 a.m. Deputy J. Alexson responded to a residence on Adams Rd. in reference to a black in color pit bull coming into the yard causing a nuisance and attempting to bite the homeowner. At the scene, Deputy Alexson learned from the homeowner the dog might belong to a neighbor. The caller then went on to describe a Cujo-esque event, alleging that when she attempted to get to her vehicle to leave the property, the dog lunged aggressively at her, snarling and attempting to bite her. Once Deputy Alexson finished collecting information, he reached out to Anson Communications to make contact with Anson County Animal Control. After contact was made, Deputy Alexson was informed workers were home sick, and a report would be completed when they returned to work. Case is active.

ANSON — At 11:15 a.m., Deputy J. Alexson met with the female victim of identity theft at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, where he learned the female victim’s identity was used to open two loans in her name. The victim stated the identity theft was an ongoing issue, dating back two or three years, with the victim trying unsuccessfully to get the fraudulent charges removed. After her latest attempt, she was told by the company the loans were taken out with she would need to follow a police report in order to dispute the charges. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 10:15 a.m., Deputy D. Lazo responded to a job site for the company Backwoods Electric regarding a reported robbery. At the scene, Deputy Lazo learned several items were stolen: a generator valued at $800, locking plug outlets valued at $980, and 14 -gauge rolls of wire valued at $300. The owner also reported tire track marks from an unknown vehicle near the site where the stolen items were being stored. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 4:41 p.m., Deputy D. Lazo responded to a residence on Helms Rd. following a report of fraudulent activity. At the scene, Deputy Lazo learned from the victim that she received a call from someone claiming to be a representative of Spectrum named Steve Davis who promised the victim he could lower her monthly payment if she would just mail in an iPhone 16 Pro to him. After doing so, the victim received a text messaged photo of the phone inside of a box. Script in the text stated the phone was tampered with and the victim would need to send another phone to him. The victim mailed another phone to “Mr. Davis” who promptly activated both phones at a cost of $138, with a service fee of $114 for each phone. The victim was next contacted by Spectrum who questioned the suspicious activity on her account. Realizing she was scammed, the Spectrum representative informed her she would need to file a report with her local police to proceed further with the incident. All told, the victim was scammed out of $1,199.99 in value. Case is active.

May 31

LILESVILLE — At 11:49 a.m., Deputy K. Jackson responded to a hunting cabin located off Stanbackferry Ice Plant Rd. The victim reported his hunting cabin and nearby business were broken into via a window the suspect(s) busted out to gain entry. At the shop, the suspect damaged a side door of the business to enter the premises. Stolen from the properties was a Frigidaire window unit, value unknown, a 20-round box of 300 Win Mag Ammo valued at $50, 20-round of box of 270 Ammo valued at $50, and a green bass pro single man cox, value unknown. Case is active.