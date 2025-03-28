ANSON COUNTY— Anson County 4-H hosted its annual 4-H Achievement Night and Volunteer Leaders Appreciation celebration on March 5 to honor the accomplishments of 4-H members and the dedication of volunteers.

The 2025 project record winners were Zoe Martin (11-13), Andrew Martin (14-18), and Jahzaria Underwood (16-18), with Jahzaria also winning a 2024 State Project Record for her “Citizenship & Civic Education” project. County, district, and state presentation winners included Zoe and Andrew Martin, who earned cash awards for their achievements. Christopher Harrington, Jr. and Ethan Dillon were recognized for their help with the 4-H Day Camp.

Anson County 4-H recognized the valuable contributions of its volunteers, including Whitney Dunlap and Tracy Harrington for their summer camp support. Long-term service awards were given to volunteers like Ashley Cole (6 years), Leslie Smith (9 years), and Betty Garris, who leads with 42 years of service. The Eager Beavers and Busy Bees 4-H Clubs received charter seals for meeting all program requirements. The event also highlighted the outgoing and incoming 4-H Volunteer Leaders Association Officers, with Betty Garris continuing as President.

The evening was a successful celebration of hard work and community support.