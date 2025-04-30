WADESBORO — Flush from several successive and successful protests organized under the 50501-protest movement against the current administration which has resulted in the eruption of multiple nation-wide peaceful protests, organizers in Anson County continue to hold strong in their opposition to the president by showing up and showing out against the Trump administration, with protesters back at it again Saturday, April 19.

Members of the movement have taken up the parking lot of the You’re So Beautiful Beauty Shop located at 213 West Caswell Street to hold their demonstrations. Anson County protesters are part of a grassroots organization across the country known as the 50501 protest movement, born out of a decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the trump administration and its plutocratic allies, according to event organizers.

The first protest was held February 17 and saw the successful mobilization of millions of people at 80 protests across the country and brought together a growing network of organizers and organizations, new and previously established alike. Since then, the protests that have been held nationwide March 4, April 5, and most recently, April 19, have continued to grow in size.

Local protester Toni Rori says ”Being able to peacefully protest is a right afforded to all by the first amendment of the Constitution of the United States. It is our duty and right as citizens of this country to question our leaders. We encourage any citizen in Anson County who recognizes the overreach of power from the current presidential administration to join us on May 1 or May Day, which is the National Day of Action to Stop the Billionaire Takeover.”

Rorie adds, “We will be posting more information in the coming days regarding time and location. We are also working on getting a Facebook page up and running. It will be listed as Indivisible Anson.”

She says after the April 19 protest in Anson, she went over to Stanly County to join a protest still going strong over there.

Rorie said “They are really getting a great following! Several others from Anson joined as well. It has been a very positive experience overall — overwhelmingly positive actually. Of course, you get those that flip the bird or cuss at you. We are really working on getting a following.”