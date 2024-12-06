November 10

WADESBORO — At 10:36 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Mayflower Rd., where the occupant reported sitting in his living room and hearing someone trying to break inside the home. Reports from the incident indicate the victim told Deputy Kuhn, once he heard a “jiggling” noise coming from his back door, he decided to call 911. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 10:23 p.m., Deputy Jeremy Benoist responded to a residence on First St. where a gentleman reported coming home and finding a vulgar adjective spray painted on the driver’s side of his vehicle. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 11:22 a.m., Deputy Isaac Cash was dispatched to a residence on Mayflower Rd. in reference to an altercation involving two females and a wooden spoon. Arriving at the scene, the caller told Deputy Cash her partner saw where she had placed a mattress and box spring outside in the yard. Believing the items belonged to her, the partner and she quarreled. Reports state the caller maintained to Deputy Cash she “did not use or threaten anyone with the piece of wood.” Though the other female admitted to never having been hit with the wood, she was still transported by EMS to the hospital for anxiety. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 11:37 a.m., Deputy Cash assisted a victim of vehicular property damage at the magistrate’s office. The victim alleged her son used her vehicle to meet friends and at some point during his evening, left his mother’s vehicle parked on Old Cason Field Rd. unattended. When he returned to the vehicle, he discovered all four side windows and the windshield busted, the vehicle’s paint keyed, damage to both front windows, the headlight, and bumper. In a final coup de gráce, the suspect keyed the name “Ja’Myah Funderburk” into the body of the vehicle.The victim and his mother claimed to Deputy Cash that Ms. Funderburke next traveled to their residence in Cheraw and allegedly applied her handiwork to two other vehicles parked outside the home. Case is active.

November 16

WADESBORO — At 3:47 a.m. Deputy Cory Howard responded to a residence on Union St. in response to a caller reporting an argument in the home. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Howard found a verbal argument under way. The female said she showed up at the home to see the gentleman who lived there because she wanted to check on him after he ignored several earlier phone calls from her. She told Deputy Howard that her and the gentleman had been “messing around” when he quit responding to her. She claimed that when she arrived at the residence, the gentleman threw her up against a car, hit her with a block of wood, and she ripped out one of his dreadlocks during the scuffle. Deputy Howard noted he observed no sign of injury to the female in his report. Speaking with the gentleman, Deputy Howard learned he had a different story; he claimed the female showed up, uninvited to his home, after calling him all day and harassing him over the phone. He told Deputy Howard that he told the female to leave, and she then instigated the physical altercation that occurred between them. He showed Deputy Howard his ripped out dreadlock and damage to his car mirror from the scuffle. Deputy Howard noted in his report seeing no sign of assault on the gentleman however, he did note the gentleman was holding a detached dreadock. The female, Montavia Thomas, was found to have an outstanding warrant out for her arrest out of South Carolina with extradition. Deputy Howard took her into custody without incident. The gentleman was advised of his options regarding the various issues he raised on scene. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 10:44 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Gumtree St. following a report of a male attacking a female with a pole. The female caller was the daughter of the female being attacked by her ex-friend with a pole, and she explained to dispatch that she and her mother were now en route to the magistrate’s office and the male attacker was still in their home. Deputy Howard reported finding the male sitting calmly on the front porch of the residence when he arrived. The gentleman claimed that he had been sleeping when he awoke to find himself being hit over and over with a paint handle by his ex-friend. He stated he wrestled the handle away, and while doing so, his ex-friend’s daughter called the altercation into dispatch. He decided to go outside and wait for law enforcement to arrive. Deputy Howard noted in his report the left side of the gentleman’s face was swollen and he also had red marks on his left arm. Deputy Howard transported him to the magistrate’s office and upon arrival, spoke with the female ex-friend, who stated that the male had attacked her in the kitchen, grabbing her by the throat. Deputy Howard observed the female had a red neck and brown stains on her arms. Both James Sims and Crystal Dellinger were remanded to the Anson County Jail under 48-hour holds. Case closed by arrests.