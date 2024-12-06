WADESBORO — Nashville was in the air at Friday night’s Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club hosted adult Antler Dance Party, with ticket sale proceeds going to benefit the Anson County Chamber of Commerce.

Another success for Westwood, country music duo Velvet Rope, who is straight out of Nashville, crooned the night away for the dance event.

Leah Dana and Bryan McCoury are Velvet Rodeo and Westwood’s event is one of their last scheduled concerts of the year.

“All in all I say we have about 100 people here and of course more keep shuffling in,” says one half of Westwood’s owners, Clair Campbell. “You know our sunsets are legendary and we even had guests here at 4 just to see the sunset.”

Guests were treated to line dance lessons like the Texas two step and eastern swing by professional dancers brought in from Charlotte.

“We really wanted to keep this all local, that is what this is all about- getting together helping each other with exposure,” says Sandy Cox, president of the Anson County Chamber. Cox adds she believes a strong chamber is reflective of a thriving economy and stable community.

Also present at the event was Tacoverse out of Stanly County, Wilson’s Famous Funnel Cakes out of Charlotte, and Unity BBQ from Bennettsville, SC.

Serving up beer and wine from Peachland’s Vineyard at the Old Place was the gracious bartender and owner of the Gentleman’s Mobile Bar from neighboring Hamlet, Jonathan Lewis.

Cox says when Westwood owners Campbell and her husband Randy Coble approached her about having an event at their venue to benefit the chamber, small area businesses, and foster community fellowship; she was 100% on board.

“You know they planned this whole thing? I can’t believe how beautiful everything is,” she said of Westwood’s customary fine attention to detail such as delicate centerpieces reflective of the season and strings of twinkle lights to set a festive vibe.

Cox says she looks forward to partnering with Westwood again in the future.

The true behind the scenes star of the event is Westwood’s Hospitality Manager Misty Hathcock, a certified meeting and event planner.

“I grew up here, Anson is home for me. It is awesome to spend the day after Thanksgiving here celebrating with family and friends, because that is who lives here in Anson. I really look forward to doing more of these,” said Hathcock.

“It is a really special thing to watch this event you have been planning for so long finally come to fruition, it really warms my heart,” she said. “One unique benefit Westwood Lodge offers is lodging for up to twenty guests, so groups can stay here on site for the duration of the event. We are open for weddings, anniversary parties, baby and bridal showers, family reunions, men and women retreats, graduations, dance parties; you name it, Westwood Lodge is here to celebrate with you.”