ANSON — With the Nov. 5 General Election winners and losers mostly called, it would be easy to assume that our work at New Rural Project (NRP) is done for the moment, but our mission doesn’t start and end at the ballot box. We remain unwavering in our mission to be a visible, effective, and accessible resource within rural communities that feel overlooked and ignored by the political process.

“I could not be prouder of the work our tireless staff and volunteers accomplished throughout this unusual election season to make sure rural voters were educated about their choices and empowered to participate fully in the electoral process,” said NRP Co-Founder and Executive Director Cynthia Wallace.

For the first time in our short three-year history, NRP endorsed candidates in races that most aligned with our focus issues on education, public safety, healthcare, and voting rights. While the presidential election results are not what many of us hoped for, we are proud that the five candidates in state and local races where we invested most heavily were victorious! As we issue this statement, Justice Allison Riggs has declared victory in her Supreme Court race as she leads her opponent by 625 votes in the NC Supreme Court race which is currently in the recount phase. All three candidates we endorsed for Council of State won their races, including Governor-elect Josh Stein, Attorney General-elect Jeff Jackson, and Superintendent-elect Maurice “Mo” Green. We also supported Representative Garland Pierce (HD-48) for the second election cycle and helped break the Republican supermajority and maintain the only non-Republican seat between Charlotte and the coast.

In the election’s final weeks, we endorsed two county commission candidates in Anson County and two in Scotland County. We were excited our Anson County candidate won, but unfortunately, the two strong candidates in Scotland County were not able to claim victory in their races. We are excited to continue our work alongside these candidates who won and those who didn’t to fight for a better rural North Carolina.

“This election rallied participation from many skeptical voters, like the 22-year-old new mother who was inspired to vote after attending NRP Beauty Salon Conversations in Hoke and Scotland counties or the two 24-year-old Black men that canvassed with NRP and became first-time voters within one week of their employment. NRP remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting those rural voices that feel unheard and unseen,” Wallace said.

As we move past the 2024 general election, NRP will continue to work with rural folks to engage in civic action beyond voting like attending local council, county commissioner, and school board meetings or advocating to their representatives for the change we want to see. These efforts will allow our elected officials to see and feel the power of rural North Carolina!