WADESBORO — Healthcare and community vibes were in the air this Saturday at Tasha Coleman’s annual Son’s Need Their Father’s health fair, held in honor of her brother JC.

Coleman explains “This event is important to me because I want to encourage the men in our community to go to their doctor so they can be around to see their children grow up.”

She says men feel there is a stigma against them when they are facing heart health issues.

Coleman said, “A lot of times they won’t go and find out if something is wrong. Men say blood pressure medicine is going to mess with my body, with my manhood.” But she adds with a smile, “There is always that little blue pill these days to help jump start the libido” for any man worried about maintaining his machismo.

Never one to miss a community outreach opportunity, the New Rural Project’s Jarvis Pegues was on scene handing out information and smiles.

Pegues says he feels Coleman’s annual event is precious for the community.

“I know the disparity of health examinations and checkups for black men. This needs to be addressed because health concerns that need to be caught early on, can be, and hopefully provide a better outcome.”

Praising Coleman, Pegues added, “We really need more of these type of events in the community. And we need more of the community showing up for them.”

Noelia Chumpitaz with the Anson County Health Department was happy to impart her knowledge on cardiac care with her community- complete with CPR test dummies.

“Everyone needs to know the signs and symptoms [of a heart attack], especially women, because the symptoms are different and can be easily overlooked. Often, women feel more like they have the flu than they have chest pain.”

Chumpitaz says statistics show majority of people do not know what to do or how to react when someone collapses in right front of them.

She said, “We want to make sure everyone knows these two steps; call 911 and then begin pushing hard and fast on the center of the chest. The 911 operator can walk you through what to do, so the number one thing to do is call 911 first.”

CPR knowledge is especially critical in Anson County as Chumpitaz points out the county only has two ambulances. “Go to the Health Department, we have a lot of resources there and we can refer you to another doctor if it is needed.”

She says getting check ups are invaluable to preventing the progression of heart disease as it is often a silent killer.

“With our hearts we often do not know we have a problem until we feel sick, then the damage is done. Men don’t like to get checkups, but we can help prevent, and we can educate you on the signs and symptoms to look for, as well as get you set up with blood pressure medicine.”

Chumpitaz adds the Health Department will work with the individual to find the right medication for them. She also says Black Americans are affected by heart disease at higher rates than their counterparts of another race.

According to Chumpitaz, the healthy range for blood pressure is 120/80 or lower.

“The most important thing is to know your numbers. We want our community to be educated and healthy,” summed up Chumpitaz.

Penny Carville with Anson Atrium also never misses a health fair and she and her crew provided sugar glucose readings and blood pressure checks free of charge to the community.

Carville says, “It is all about education and community outreach. We want to help people recognize health issues and let them know we are here for them — we love our patients and our community.”

On behalf of the Anson County Opioid Project, Carville and company handed out Narcan, also free of charge, to any desirous attendees.

Carville said, “The more outreach we can provide, the healthier our community will become.”